EQS-News: Stabilus sharpens its profile with sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products to VMC Group

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stabilus sharpens its profile with sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products to VMC Group



11.05.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus sharpens its profile with sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products to VMC Group

Agreement signed to sell subsidiaries Fabreeka and Tech Products to VMC Group

Disciplined portfolio management: focus on the core motion control business and high-growth automation areas

Purchase price (enterprise value) of USD 92 million; closing anticipated in Q3 FY2026.

Net proceeds will mainly be used for debt reduction.

Transaction has no impact on full-year guidance for FY2026. Guidance confirmed for FY2026: revenue of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion, adjusted EBIT[1] margin of 10% to 12% and adjusted FCF[1] of €80 million to €110 million.

Koblenz, May 11, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, signed an agreement to sell its subsidiaries Fabreeka and Tech Products to VMC Group. The transaction values the two companies at an enterprise value of around USD 92 million. By divesting, Stabilus is continuing its strategy to focus resources on its core motion control business, where it intends to achieve a leading global market position by 2030. The transaction will be finalized following standard regulatory approvals, with closing anticipated during the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "The divestiture of Fabreeka and Tech Products aligns with our clearly stated goal to position Stabilus as a global leader in motion control. These two companies offer only limited synergy potential within our motion control platform. This transaction allows us to refine our portfolio, strengthen our balance sheet and free up resources for investments in high-growth areas with a greater strategic fit. We are delighted that VMC Group will acquire Fabreeka and Tech Products, providing both companies and their employees strong prospects for sustainable growth.”

The net proceeds from the transaction will mainly be used to reduce financial liabilities and to strengthen the balance sheet.

Fabreeka and Tech Products have been part of the Stabilus Group since 2016, with independent business models within distinct markets. Their product portfolio comprises components for vibration isolation as well as shock and noise damping, which offer limited scalability and minimal synergies with the motion control platform within the Stabilus network. In FY2025, the combined revenues of both companies reached c. USD 32 million, with an adjusted EBIT of c. USD 8.9 million. Both entities are headquartered in the USA and maintain production across four locations with around 80 employees. VMC Group will continue to grow the business with a focus on delivering integrated solutions across all five environmental force types: air, noise, seismic, vibration, and shock.

The transaction has no impact on Stabilus SE’s guidance for FY2026. Stabilus confirms its guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and continues to expect revenue of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion, an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of between 10% and 12% and an adjusted FCF[1] of €80 million to €110 million.

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[1] Cf. definition/calculation of KPI’s adjusted EBIT and adjusted FCF in the interim report H1 FY2026, pages 21 ff. and 26 ff., that can be downloaded from the company's website at ir.stabilus.com .

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.