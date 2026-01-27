PUMA Aktie

WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603

27.01.2026 15:04:33

EQS-News: Statement by PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld regarding the announcement by ANTA Sports Products Limited

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Statement
Statement by PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld regarding the announcement by ANTA Sports Products Limited

27.01.2026 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STATEMENT

Regarding the recent announcement by ANTA Sports Products Limited, PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld comments: 

PUMA SE acknowledges that ANTA Sports has agreed to acquire a 29.06% stake in the company.  

PUMA’s strategic priorities are clear. We are focused on strengthening our global brand, delivering compelling products, and engaging consumers worldwide to become a Top 3 global sports brand.  

ANTA aims to empower PUMA to fully realise its brand potential and its heritage to create long-term value for global consumers and stakeholders. We see this as a vote of confidence in PUMA and its strategic direction.” 

Media Contact: Anne Putz – PUMA Corporate Communications – anne.putz@puma.com

 

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.


27.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 42375
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2266716

 
End of News EQS News Service

2266716  27.01.2026 CET/CEST

