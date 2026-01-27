EQS-News: Statement by PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld regarding the announcement by ANTA Sports Products Limited

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Statement

Statement by PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld regarding the announcement by ANTA Sports Products Limited



27.01.2026 / 15:04 CET/CEST

STATEMENT

Regarding the recent announcement by ANTA Sports Products Limited, PUMA CEO Arthur Hoeld comments:

“PUMA SE acknowledges that ANTA Sports has agreed to acquire a 29.06% stake in the company.

PUMA’s strategic priorities are clear. We are focused on strengthening our global brand, delivering compelling products, and engaging consumers worldwide to become a Top 3 global sports brand.

ANTA aims to empower PUMA to fully realise its brand potential and its heritage to create long-term value for global consumers and stakeholders. We see this as a vote of confidence in PUMA and its strategic direction.”

