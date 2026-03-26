Medios Aktie

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WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

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26.03.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Stefan Bauerreis becomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Stefan Bauerreis becomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG

26.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Stefan Bauerreis becomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG

Berlin, March 26, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG has appointed Stefan Bauerreis as a member of the Executive Board and as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 15, 2026. He succeeds Falk Neukirch, who – as announced on March 6, 2026 – will step down at his own request at the end of his regular term of office on April 30, 2026.

With the appointment of Stefan Bauerreis, Medios gains an experienced finance expert with many years of international leadership experience in industry and at publicly traded companies. Among other roles, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the Stabilus Group and held various senior finance positions within the Schaeffler Group for more than two decades, including as CFO for the Europe region and CFO for Germany. Stefan Bauerreis possesses extensive expertise in Corporate Accounting, Controlling, Financing, and the transformation and management of international companies.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: “With Stefan Bauerreis, we are gaining a proven financial expert with extensive experience in internationally positioned SDAX and MDAX companies. He combines operational excellence with strategic foresight and has repeatedly demonstrated throughout his career that he can successfully lead companies through periods of transformation. We are convinced that he will provide important momentum for the future development of Medios.”

Stefan Bauerreis: “I am very much looking forward to this new role and to helping shape the future of Medios AG as part of the Executive Board. As CFO, I will contribute to further expanding the success of the Medios Group and its position as a leading Specialty Pharma company, both nationally and internationally, in the best interest of our shareholders and employees.”

Important events for the Medios Group in the 2026 financial year:

April 15 Metzler Small Cap Days 2026 – Frankfurt
May 6 TP ICAP Midcap Conference 2026 – Paris
May 12 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2026
June 10 Annual General Meeting 2026 (in-person)
August 12 Half-Year Financial Report 2026
September 28/29 Medios Capital Markets Day
November 10 Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026

-------------------

About Medios AG
Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group

More information on individualized medicine: https://app.medios.group/en/individualizedmedicine
Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
ir@medios.group
www.medios.ag
Disclaimer
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.


26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.group
Internet: www.medios.group
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2297976

 
End of News EQS News Service

2297976  26.03.2026 CET/CEST

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