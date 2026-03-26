Medios Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
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26.03.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Stefan Bauerreis becomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG
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EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Press release
Stefan Bauerreis becomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG
Berlin, March 26, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG has appointed Stefan Bauerreis as a member of the Executive Board and as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 15, 2026. He succeeds Falk Neukirch, who – as announced on March 6, 2026 – will step down at his own request at the end of his regular term of office on April 30, 2026.
With the appointment of Stefan Bauerreis, Medios gains an experienced finance expert with many years of international leadership experience in industry and at publicly traded companies. Among other roles, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the Stabilus Group and held various senior finance positions within the Schaeffler Group for more than two decades, including as CFO for the Europe region and CFO for Germany. Stefan Bauerreis possesses extensive expertise in Corporate Accounting, Controlling, Financing, and the transformation and management of international companies.
Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: “With Stefan Bauerreis, we are gaining a proven financial expert with extensive experience in internationally positioned SDAX and MDAX companies. He combines operational excellence with strategic foresight and has repeatedly demonstrated throughout his career that he can successfully lead companies through periods of transformation. We are convinced that he will provide important momentum for the future development of Medios.”
Stefan Bauerreis: “I am very much looking forward to this new role and to helping shape the future of Medios AG as part of the Executive Board. As CFO, I will contribute to further expanding the success of the Medios Group and its position as a leading Specialty Pharma company, both nationally and internationally, in the best interest of our shareholders and employees.”
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About Medios AG
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.group
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2297976
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2297976 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
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|Warburg Research
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|Medios Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Medios Buy
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|Warburg Research
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