EQS-News: Stefan Bauerreis becomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Stefan Bauerreis becomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG



26.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Stefan Bauerreis becomes new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG

Berlin, March 26, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG has appointed Stefan Bauerreis as a member of the Executive Board and as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 15, 2026. He succeeds Falk Neukirch, who – as announced on March 6, 2026 – will step down at his own request at the end of his regular term of office on April 30, 2026.

With the appointment of Stefan Bauerreis, Medios gains an experienced finance expert with many years of international leadership experience in industry and at publicly traded companies. Among other roles, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the Stabilus Group and held various senior finance positions within the Schaeffler Group for more than two decades, including as CFO for the Europe region and CFO for Germany. Stefan Bauerreis possesses extensive expertise in Corporate Accounting, Controlling, Financing, and the transformation and management of international companies.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: “With Stefan Bauerreis, we are gaining a proven financial expert with extensive experience in internationally positioned SDAX and MDAX companies. He combines operational excellence with strategic foresight and has repeatedly demonstrated throughout his career that he can successfully lead companies through periods of transformation. We are convinced that he will provide important momentum for the future development of Medios.”

Stefan Bauerreis: “I am very much looking forward to this new role and to helping shape the future of Medios AG as part of the Executive Board. As CFO, I will contribute to further expanding the success of the Medios Group and its position as a leading Specialty Pharma company, both nationally and internationally, in the best interest of our shareholders and employees.”



Important events for the Medios Group in the 2026 financial year:

April 15 Metzler Small Cap Days 2026 – Frankfurt May 6 TP ICAP Midcap Conference 2026 – Paris May 12 Quarterly Statement as of March 31, 2026 June 10 Annual General Meeting 2026 (in-person) August 12 Half-Year Financial Report 2026 September 28/29 Medios Capital Markets Day November 10 Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026

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