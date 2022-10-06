Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 10:49:04

EQS-News: Stefan Riedel leaves the Executive Board of adesso SE

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Stefan Riedel leaves the Executive Board of adesso SE

06.10.2022 / 10:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stefan Riedel leaves the Executive Board of adesso SE

When Stefan Riedel's (55) Executive Board contract expires at the end of 2022, the graduate in business informatics will leave the company and devote himself to new tasks. His responsibility on the Executive Board for the Insurance division will additionally be taken over by the Chairman of the Executive Board Michael Kenfenheuer (64) as of 1 November 2022, who was already responsible for the industry for many years before Stefan Riedel. Stefan Riedel had been working for adesso since the beginning of 2020 and, in addition to the insurance sector, also further developed customer experience management for holistic customer experiences. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Stefan Riedel also on behalf of the entire adesso team for his contribution to the successful development of the company and wishes him all the best for his future.

 

 

adesso Group
With more than 6,800 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 800 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, indus-try-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key ele-ment of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employ-ers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.


Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de

06.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231 7000-7000
Fax: +49 231 7000-1000
E-mail: ir@adesso.de
Internet: www.adesso-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5
WKN: A0Z23Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1458353

 
End of News EQS News Service

1458353  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458353&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu adesso AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu adesso AGmehr Analysen

31.08.22 adesso Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.08.22 adesso Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.07.22 adesso Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.05.22 adesso Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.04.22 adesso Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX und DAX zu Handelsbeginn schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zum Start am letzten Handelstag der Woche in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen