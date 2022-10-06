EQS-News: Stefan Riedel leaves the Executive Board of adesso SE

EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Stefan Riedel leaves the Executive Board of adesso SE



06.10.2022 / 10:49 CET/CEST

Stefan Riedel leaves the Executive Board of adesso SE

When Stefan Riedel's (55) Executive Board contract expires at the end of 2022, the graduate in business informatics will leave the company and devote himself to new tasks. His responsibility on the Executive Board for the Insurance division will additionally be taken over by the Chairman of the Executive Board Michael Kenfenheuer (64) as of 1 November 2022, who was already responsible for the industry for many years before Stefan Riedel. Stefan Riedel had been working for adesso since the beginning of 2020 and, in addition to the insurance sector, also further developed customer experience management for holistic customer experiences. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Stefan Riedel also on behalf of the entire adesso team for his contribution to the successful development of the company and wishes him all the best for his future.

adesso Group

With more than 6,800 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 800 million in 2022, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, indus-try-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key ele-ment of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employ-ers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

