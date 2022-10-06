|
06.10.2022 10:49:04
EQS-News: Stefan Riedel leaves the Executive Board of adesso SE
|
EQS-News: adesso SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Stefan Riedel leaves the Executive Board of adesso SE
When Stefan Riedel's (55) Executive Board contract expires at the end of 2022, the graduate in business informatics will leave the company and devote himself to new tasks. His responsibility on the Executive Board for the Insurance division will additionally be taken over by the Chairman of the Executive Board Michael Kenfenheuer (64) as of 1 November 2022, who was already responsible for the industry for many years before Stefan Riedel. Stefan Riedel had been working for adesso since the beginning of 2020 and, in addition to the insurance sector, also further developed customer experience management for holistic customer experiences. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Stefan Riedel also on behalf of the entire adesso team for his contribution to the successful development of the company and wishes him all the best for his future.
adesso Group
Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de
06.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 7000-7000
|Fax:
|+49 231 7000-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@adesso.de
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
|WKN:
|A0Z23Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1458353
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1458353 06.10.2022 CET/CEST
|31.08.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
