Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 16:50:06

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :

09.05.2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. PUBLICATION OF FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") has today published a set of frequently asked questions and answers thereto (the "Frequently Asked Questions") in connection with its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) ("WHOA Restructuring Plan"). The Frequently Asked Questions are available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

The Frequently Asked Questions have been published to assist the Restructuring Plan Stakeholders (as defined in the WHOA Restructuring Plan) with their assessment of the WHOA Restructuring Plan and should be read and considered in conjunction with the WHOA Restructuring Plan. The Frequently Asked Questions do not constitute legal, investment or any other type of advice and are only published by way of non-binding guidance for Restructuring Plan Stakeholders.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

9 May 2023


09.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1628373

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628373  09.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628373&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steinhoffmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Steinhoffmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steinhoff 0,01 -9,23% Steinhoff

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen