09.05.2023 16:50:06
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. PUBLICATION OF FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") has today published a set of frequently asked questions and answers thereto (the "Frequently Asked Questions") in connection with its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) ("WHOA Restructuring Plan"). The Frequently Asked Questions are available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.
The Frequently Asked Questions have been published to assist the Restructuring Plan Stakeholders (as defined in the WHOA Restructuring Plan) with their assessment of the WHOA Restructuring Plan and should be read and considered in conjunction with the WHOA Restructuring Plan. The Frequently Asked Questions do not constitute legal, investment or any other type of advice and are only published by way of non-binding guidance for Restructuring Plan Stakeholders.
Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.
SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
9 May 2023
