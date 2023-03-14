EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Annual General Meeting and Update on LSW Settlement

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Annual General Meeting and Update on LSW Settlement



14.03.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Annual General Meeting and Update on LSW Settlement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company and with its subsidiaries, the Group)

As announced on 8 February 2023, the Company is hosting a hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) next week, on Wednesday 22 March 2023, starting at 13:00 CET at Muziekgebouw aan t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and accessible via webcast for shareholders who have registered themselves for the AGM.

Shareholders, persons with meeting rights or their proxies, who wish to either physically or virtually attend and exercise their rights in the AGM, should notify their intended participation in accordance with the instructions set out in the notice of AGM before 11:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, 15 March 2023.

For other interested parties a live webcast link will also be available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and on

https://streams.nfgd.nl/steinhoff-agm-2023

As part of the usual stakeholder engagement the Company has communicated with a number of shareholders, shareholder representatives and proxy agents in order to further explain the rationale behind the proposed resolutions and to take note of any concerns raised. In this regard and in order to make available substantive responses to all shareholders a list of questions received from a German investor association together with answers and explanations has been added to the Company website (https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php).

Settlement with LSW

On 21 February 2023 the Company informed the market that the Group had reached a full and final settlement with certain entities including and affiliated to LSW GmbH (the LSW Entities) subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions. On 13 March 2023 the Austrian court sanctioned the settlement and the settlement has become unconditional and final.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch

14 March 2023