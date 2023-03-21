|
21.03.2023 08:30:04
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Annual General Meeting update
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Annual General Meeting update
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company and with its subsidiaries, the Group)
As announced on 8 February 2023, the Company is hosting a hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) this week, on Wednesday 22 March 2023, starting at 13:00 CET at Muziekgebouw aan t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and accessible via webcast for shareholders who have timeously registered themselves for the AGM. The presentation will be available on the companys website during the meeting.
A live webcast link is available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and on
Shareholder questions
As part of the usual stakeholder engagement the Company has continued to communicate with a number of shareholders, shareholder representatives and proxy agents in order to further explain the rationale behind the proposed resolutions and to take note of any concerns raised. An additional list of shareholder questions and responses has been added to the Company website (https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php).
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
21 March 2023
21.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1587413
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1587413 21.03.2023 CET/CEST
