06.04.2023 16:00:06

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : APPOINTMENT OF AN OBSERVER

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : APPOINTMENT OF AN OBSERVER

06.04.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. APPOINTMENT OF AN OBSERVER

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ( SIHNV) confirms that, on 6 April 2023, the Amsterdam District Court has appointed both mr. F. Verhoeven and W. Meijer as observer (observator) in connection with the draft restructuring plan (conceptakkoord) of SIHNV pursuant to Section 370(1) of the Dutch Bankruptcy Act as published on 29 March 2023 and accessible via https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/WHOA-restructuring-plan.php.

The task of the observer is to assess the establishment of a restructuring plan (akkoord).

The appointment follows a voluntary application filed by SIHNV on 31 March 2023 to request the Amsterdam District Court to appoint an observer.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

6 April 2023

 

 

 


06.04.2023 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1603525

 
End of News EQS News Service

1603525  06.04.2023 CET/CEST

