EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Conditional settlement with LSW

21.02.2023 10:00:03

21.02.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company or Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Steinhoff Group).

As previously disclosed in the Companys annual reports, litigation with certain entities including and affiliated to LSW GmbH (the LSW Entities) relating to the Conforama Group has been ongoing between the parties.

On 20 February 2023 Steinhoff and certain LSW Entities reached a full and final settlement of all outstanding litigation between the parties to be concluded before the Commercial Court of Vienna for total payment of 202.12 million (the Settlement). The Settlement is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including Steinhoff Group lender consent.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 21 February 2023

 

 


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
1564611  21.02.2023 CET/CEST

