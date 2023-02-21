|
21.02.2023 10:00:03
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Conditional settlement with LSW
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Conditional settlement with LSW
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company or Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Steinhoff Group).
As previously disclosed in the Companys annual reports, litigation with certain entities including and affiliated to LSW GmbH (the LSW Entities) relating to the Conforama Group has been ongoing between the parties.
On 20 February 2023 Steinhoff and certain LSW Entities reached a full and final settlement of all outstanding litigation between the parties to be concluded before the Commercial Court of Vienna for total payment of 202.12 million (the Settlement). The Settlement is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including Steinhoff Group lender consent.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 21 February 2023
