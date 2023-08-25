EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: UNAUDITED TRADING UPDATE FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 AND CVR RECORD DATE

25.08.2023 09:00:08

UNAUDITED TRADING UPDATE FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 AND CVR RECORD DATE

UNAUDITED TRADING UPDATE FOR THE THREE-MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 AND CVR RECORD DATE

 

Trading update

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie (the Company) has today published its trading update for the three-month period to 30 June 2023. This update is available on the Companys website (www.steinhoffinternational.com).

 

Shareholder CVR Record Date

On 23 August 2023 the Company, together with Steinhoff Topco B.V., notified shareholders that the CVR Record Date for shareholders is Thursday, 31 August 2023.

 

Last day of trading for Securities held on the FSE

The date on which beneficiaries of Securities listed on the FSE must be recorded as such in the register of PLC Nominees (Pty) Limited to register for CVRs is the Record Date. Any transaction in Securities traded on the FSE must be concluded prior to the close of trading on Tuesday 29 August 2023 to ensure these transactions are settled on the Record Date.

 

Last day of trading for Shares held on the JSE

The date on which holders of Securities traded on the JSE must be recorded as such in the securities register maintained by the Companys transfer secretaries (Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited) to be eligible to register for CVRs is the Record Date. Accordingly, the last day to trade in Securities traded on the JSE to ensure these transactions are settled on the Record Date and are recorded in such register is Monday 28 August 2023.

 

Registration instructions

Shareholders may register for CVRs using the online portal available at www.snh-cvr-registration.com from 1 September 2023 until 1 March 2024.

 

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

 

Stellenbosch, 25 August 2023

 


