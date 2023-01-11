EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Mattress Firm Update

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

11.01.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

MATTRESS FIRM: Update

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Steinhoff Group).

Mattress Firm, an associate investment of Steinhoff, is the largest omni-channel mattress speciality retailer in the United States, with more than 2 300 retail stores nationwide, giving it the largest national, coast-to-coast retail footprint of any mattress speciality retailer in the United States.

In light of the ongoing volatility in the IPO market and following careful consideration with external advisors, Mattress Firm elected to withdraw its registration statement on Form S-1 on January 9, 2023. The Form S-1 was confidentially submitted with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2021 and publicly filed in January 2022. Mattress Firm had not updated its financial information in the Form S-1 since February 2022. As previously noted, Mattress Firm continues to actively explore all options and paths forward, including resuming the IPO process once the markets are favourable.

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 11 January 2023