EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Group).

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoffs subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today reported interim financial results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023.

Details of the results, and further information on Pepco Group, are available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

 

Stellenbosch, 6 June 2023

 

 


