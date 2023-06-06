|
06.06.2023 07:30:03
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pepco Group Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Group).
Shareholders are advised that Steinhoffs subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today reported interim financial results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023.
Details of the results, and further information on Pepco Group, are available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 6 June 2023
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steinhoff
|0,01
|3,45%
