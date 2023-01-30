EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)

Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON.-w-
30.01.2023 10:15:04

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)

30.01.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)

Voluntary Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2022

 

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Group).

 

Shareholders of Steinhoff and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKORs Voluntary Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2022 published today. Pepkor is a subsidiary of Steinhoff. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKORs website www.pepkor.co.za.

 

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

 

Stellenbosch, 30 January 2023


30.01.2023 CET/CEST
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1546485

 
1546485  30.01.2023 CET/CEST

