30.01.2023 10:15:04
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)
Voluntary Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2022
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Group).
Shareholders of Steinhoff and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKORs Voluntary Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2022 published today. Pepkor is a subsidiary of Steinhoff. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKORs website www.pepkor.co.za.
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 30 January 2023
30.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1546485
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1546485 30.01.2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steinhoff
|0,03
|-5,40%
