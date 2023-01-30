EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR)

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED (PEPKOR) Voluntary Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2022 Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Group). Shareholders of Steinhoff and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKORs Voluntary Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2022 published today. Pepkor is a subsidiary of Steinhoff. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKORs website www.pepkor.co.za. Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 30 January 2023

