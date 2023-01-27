EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication 2022 Annual Report and Update on Maturity Extension

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company or Steinhoff and with its subsidiaries, the Steinhoff Group).

Publication of 2022 Annual Report

The Company has today published its Annual Report, including the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, for the year ended 30 September 2022. This report is available on the Companys website https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/annual-reports.php and will also be available on the JSEs website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2023/jse/isse/snhe/AR2022.pdf

Update on the Proposals to extend the upcoming maturities of the Group Services Debt

In order to maintain financial stability of the Steinhoff Group, and to prevent the consequences that may follow from the Group Services Debt maturing on 30 June 2023, the Company announced, on 15 and 16 December 2022, that it had proposed a Maturity Extension Transaction and related terms that address the maturity of the Group Services Debt and provides further time for the Steinhoff Group to fully realise the Groups investments and assets in an orderly manner. The Company provided a further update on the Maturity Extension Transaction on 5 January 2023.

As noted in the 15 December 2022 announcement, the equity reorganisation elements of the proposed Maturity Extension Transaction will be subject to a shareholders general meeting. It was also noted that that meeting would be called with the required notice period and that the resolutions for the meeting would be explained and set out in a circular to shareholders.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

As disclosed on the Steinhoff website, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to take place on 16 March 2023. The agenda for the AGM will also include the proposal to approve the Maturity Extension Transaction (including the equity reorganisation elements). Steinhoff intends to publish the notice for that AGM ultimately on 2 February 2023.

Shareholder Circular

Simultaneously with the publication of the Notice of AGM, referred to above, a circular will be issued to shareholders. This circular will include further background, details and explanations regarding the proposals to approve the Maturity Extension Transaction including the equity reorganisation elements.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

