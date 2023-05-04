|
04.05.2023 10:30:09
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PUBLICATION OF UPDATED WHOA RESTRUCTURING PLAN
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. PUBLICATION OF UPDATED WHOA RESTRUCTURING PLAN
Further to the announcement on 26 April 2023, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SIHNV) announces an update to its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) (WHOA Restructuring Plan). Unless defined otherwise, terms used in this announcement will have the meaning given to them in the WHOA Restructuring Plan.
The updated WHOA Restructuring Plan will be published on www.steinhoffinternational.com. The addition of an extra day in the timetable (as described below) and the further technical amendments do not result in any material changes to the terms of the Transaction. The amendments relate to the following:
The amendments set out above will result in consequential changes to the voting notices for Restructuring Plan Stakeholders (Schedule 7), the Draft Consent Request (Schedule 10), the Draft Dissolution EGM Notice (Schedule 12), the Implementation Deed and the Implementation Steps Chart.
The updated WHOA Restructuring Plan (including schedules thereto) and other relevant updated documents will be published on www.steinhoffinternational.com.
The updated indicative timetable for principal events in the WHOA process is as follows:
In order for shareholders to ensure that they are recognised as valid holders of the relevant shares on the Voting Record Date, holders of shares listed on the FSE should ensure that they conclude any transactions two business days before the Voting Record Date (i.e. on Monday 8 May 2023) and holders of shares listed on the JSE should ensure that they conclude any transactions three business days before the Voting Record Date (i.e. on Friday 5 May 2023).
Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.
SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
4 May 2023
04.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1624539
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1624539 04.05.2023 CET/CEST
