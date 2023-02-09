EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF 265 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF 265 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED



09.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF 265 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

Shareholders of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff", the Company and together with its subsidiaries, the Group) are referred to Steinhoffs announcement released on SENS on 8 February 2023 (the Launch Announcement) regarding the launch of an accelerated bookbuild (the Placing) of ordinary shares of no par value in Pepkor Holdings Limited (Pepkor) (Placing Shares).

Steinhoff announces the successful completion of the placement of 265 million Placing Shares, raising total gross proceeds of R4.9 billion (c. EUR257 million). Following strong demand, Steinhoff elected to increase the size of the Placing, which remained significantly oversubscribed at close. The Placing Shares were placed at a price of R18.50 per share, a 5.3% discount to the pre-launch Pepkor share price as at market close on 8 February 2023.

Accordingly, 265 million Placing Shares, constituting approximately 7.2% of total issued Pepkor Shares, will be allocated in the Placing. Following the conclusion of the Placing, the Companys interest in Pepkor will reduce from 51.0% to approximately 43.8% and the free float of Pepkor will increase from approximately 49.0% to 56.2%.

Steinhoff continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the Group and as such Steinhoff has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period, subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Managers. Proceeds from the Placing will in due course be used to de-leverage Steinhoffs capital structure. Settlement of the Placing is expected to occur on Tuesday, 14 February 2023.

Investec Bank Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (together, the Managers) acted as managers in respect of the Placing.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the securities exchange operated by the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

9 February 2023

Managers

Investec Bank Limited

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Transaction Sponsor to Steinhoff

Investec Bank Limited

South African Counsel to Steinhoff

Werksmans

International Counsel to Steinhoff

Linklaters LLP

International Counsel to the Managers

Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP

South African Counsel to the Managers

DLA Piper Advisory Services Proprietary Limited

