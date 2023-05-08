|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SRF DISTRIBUTION UPDATE
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SIHNV) and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited (SIHPL) (together Steinhoff), provide the following update from the Stichting Steinhoff Recovery Foundation (SRF) on the administration of claims filed by Market Purchase Claimants in relation to Steinhoffs global settlement of litigation (the Global Settlement).
As announced on 20 May 2022, the SRF, established to independently oversee the administration of claims filed pursuant to the Global Settlement, previously informed Steinhoff that it had received in excess of 43,000 claims in number, representing approximately EUR 3.2 billion in value. The SRF, with the assistance of the appointed Claims Administrator, has since been hard at work administering and verifying the claims received.
The SRF has informed Steinhoff that it will commence with the distribution of cash recoveries to individual and institutional claimants holding valid and accepted claims on a rolling basis as from 10 May 2023.
Marcel Windt, Chairperson of the SRF said: We are extremely pleased to have reached the stage in this process where we are able to distribute payments to eligible claimants. The SRF has overseen a thorough process and Id like to thank the many parties involved for their contributions along the way, as well as the claimants for their co-operation and patience.
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 8 May 2023
|
1626701 08.05.2023 CET/CEST
