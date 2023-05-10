|
10.05.2023 16:15:03
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : VOTING FORMS AND START VOTING PERIOD
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. VOTING FORMS AND START VOTING PERIOD
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") will today make available the voting forms for the SIHNV Shareholders, Secured Intra-Group Creditors and Unsecured Intra-Group Creditors in connection with its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) (WHOA Restructuring Plan).
The voting forms will be made available:
Each Restructuring Plan Stakeholder shall be admitted to vote on the WHOA Restructuring Plan for the (nominal) amount of the SIHNV Shares or Allowed Claim it holds on the Voting Record Date, which is today 10 May 2023 (23:59 CET).
The Restructuring Plan Stakeholders can cast a vote in relation to the WHOA Restructuring Plan from 00:01 CET on Thursday 11 May 2023 until 23:59 CET on Wednesday 24 May 2023.
The Restructuring Plan Stakeholders can cast a vote by completing the voting form applicable to the Class they belong to in accordance with the instructions set out in the applicable voting notice attached as Schedule 7 (Voting Instructions) to the WHOA Restructuring Plan and separately available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. Further details on how to cast a vote are set out in Clause 5 (Voting Procedure and Voting Record Date) of the WHOA Restructuring Plan.
Important note to SIHNV Shareholders
In response to feedback from SIHNV Shareholders, the voting procedure for Securities traded on the FSE has been updated:
The updated WHOA Restructuring Plan, together with other relevant documents, is available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the WHOA Restructuring Plan.
Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.
SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
10 May 2023
10.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1629591
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1629591 10.05.2023 CET/CEST
