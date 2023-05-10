EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : VOTING FORMS AND START VOTING PERIOD

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 16:15:03

10.05.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. VOTING FORMS AND START VOTING PERIOD

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") will today make available the voting forms for the SIHNV Shareholders, Secured Intra-Group Creditors and Unsecured Intra-Group Creditors in connection with its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) (WHOA Restructuring Plan).

The voting forms will be made available:

  • to the SIHNV Shareholders: by publication on www.steinhoffinternational.com (the SIHNV Shareholder Voting Form);
  • to the Secured Intra-Group Creditors and Unsecured Intra-Group Creditors: through SIHNV directly; and
  • to the Affected CPU Creditors: by the launch of the Consent Request. As contemplated in the WHOA Restructuring Plan, the Affected CPU Creditors are invited to vote through submission with their relevant Steinhoff Agent of a response form scheduled to the Consent Request. The Consent Request will be launched substantially in the form attached as Schedule 10 (Draft Consent Request) to the WHOA Restructuring Plan.

Each Restructuring Plan Stakeholder shall be admitted to vote on the WHOA Restructuring Plan for the (nominal) amount of the SIHNV Shares or Allowed Claim it holds on the Voting Record Date, which is today 10 May 2023 (23:59 CET).

The Restructuring Plan Stakeholders can cast a vote in relation to the WHOA Restructuring Plan from 00:01 CET on Thursday 11 May 2023 until 23:59 CET on Wednesday 24 May 2023.

The Restructuring Plan Stakeholders can cast a vote by completing the voting form applicable to the Class they belong to in accordance with the instructions set out in the applicable voting notice attached as Schedule 7 (Voting Instructions) to the WHOA Restructuring Plan and separately available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. Further details on how to cast a vote are set out in Clause 5 (Voting Procedure and Voting Record Date) of the WHOA Restructuring Plan.

Important note to SIHNV Shareholders

In response to feedback from SIHNV Shareholders, the voting procedure for Securities traded on the FSE has been updated:

  • the statement confirming their holding of Securities may be submitted in either the English or German language; and
  • the email address that SIHNV Shareholders may use to cast their vote (by completing the SIHNV Shareholder Voting Form in accordance with the instructions set out in the voting notice for SIHNV Shareholders) is now whoaregistration@computershare.nl. The voting notice for SIHNV Shareholders has been updated accordingly and is available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

The updated WHOA Restructuring Plan, together with other relevant documents, is available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the WHOA Restructuring Plan.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

10 May 2023

 


fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629591&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

