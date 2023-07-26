|
26.07.2023 15:00:04
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
|
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are hereby advised that at the hybrid extraordinary general meeting of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie (Steinhoff or the Company) held at 13:00 CET on 26 July 2023 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Amsterdam Centraal Station, Oosterdoksstraat 4, 1011 DK Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and which was accessible via webcast with details available on the Companys website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) (the EGM). The following resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting made available to shareholders on the Companys website on 11 July 2023 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by the Steinhoff shareholders present or represented at the EGM:
(i) the resolution to dissolve the Company (agenda item 3.1); and
(ii) the resolution to appoint Steinhoff Topco B.V. as custodian of the books, records and other data carriers of the Company, with effect as of the Dissolution (agenda item 3.2).
Number of shares represented: 4,330,839.987 (this includes votes abstained, as per the below)
Percentage of issued and outstanding share capital represented: 50.72%
The detailed voting results of the EGM are set out below:
Notes:
* In relation to the total number of shares voted at the EGM only the for and against votes are counted and together add up to 100%. A vote abstained is not considered to be a vote in law and will therefore not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against a resolution.
** Only active abstentions are counted. Votes that were not cast at the meeting, are not included.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
26 July 2023
26.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1689007
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1689007 26.07.2023 CET/CEST
