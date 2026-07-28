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WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650

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28.07.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares

28.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares
 

  • Free2move provides free-floating car-sharing services in Europe and the United States
  • Stellantis will prioritize continuity for customers, partners and employees throughout the process, expected to close by the end of 2026


Amsterdam/Munich, July 28, 2026 – Stellantis and Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (“Mutares”, ISIN: DE000A2NB650) today announced an agreement for the sale of Stellantis’ entire shareholding in the Free2move car-sharing business to Mutares. The transaction is expected to conclude by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Free2move offers short- and long-term free-floating car-sharing, bookable 24/7 through a proprietary mobile application. It operates one of the most geographically diversified car-sharing platforms, with fleets across 14 cities in Europe and the United States.

This transaction aligns with the strategy set out in Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan. The company applies a disciplined approach to capital allocation, directing investments and resources to the regions, brands and technologies that can generate the strongest returns.

With the signing of an agreement to acquire Free2move’s car-sharing business, Mutares establishes a new platform in the mobility sector. Its plans include the revamped management of its international fleet, continued transition to battery-electric vehicles, and renewed attention to customer experience and the urban mobility needs of municipalities.

As an independent entity under Mutares, Free2move’s car-sharing business is expected to benefit from enhanced agility, dedicated investment and increased operational flexibility, helping it pursue growth in a competitive mobility market.

“By sharpening our focus on core automotive activities, we strengthen our capacity to deliver long-term performance,” commented Virgilio Cerutti, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Stellantis. “We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to support a smooth transition process for customers, partners, and employees.”

“Free2move’s car-sharing business combines a strong, internationally recognized brand with clear potential for operational improvement following an intended carve-out from Stellantis,” commented Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, adding: “Together with the management team, we look forward to strengthening Free2move's operating model and further developing the company into an independent leading platform in the mobility sector.”

Completion of the transaction remains subject to applicable information and consultation processes with employee representative bodies, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary conditions under relevant laws and statutory provisions.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

Company profile of Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in Italy
Community
Pasquo Cicchini
+39 345 146 2429

Angela Gammino
Phone: +39 3357 186754
Email: angela.gammino@community.it

Sara Panarello
Phone: +39 376 186 8354 
Email: sara.panarello@community.it

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk

Stellantis
Fernão Silveira
+31 6 43 25 43 41
fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie Roussel
+33 6 87 77 41 82
nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com


28.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2367560

 
End of News EQS News Service

2367560  28.07.2026 CET/CEST

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