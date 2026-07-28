Mutares Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB65 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650
|
28.07.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares
|
EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares
Free2move offers short- and long-term free-floating car-sharing, bookable 24/7 through a proprietary mobile application. It operates one of the most geographically diversified car-sharing platforms, with fleets across 14 cities in Europe and the United States.
This transaction aligns with the strategy set out in Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan. The company applies a disciplined approach to capital allocation, directing investments and resources to the regions, brands and technologies that can generate the strongest returns.
With the signing of an agreement to acquire Free2move’s car-sharing business, Mutares establishes a new platform in the mobility sector. Its plans include the revamped management of its international fleet, continued transition to battery-electric vehicles, and renewed attention to customer experience and the urban mobility needs of municipalities.
As an independent entity under Mutares, Free2move’s car-sharing business is expected to benefit from enhanced agility, dedicated investment and increased operational flexibility, helping it pursue growth in a competitive mobility market.
“By sharpening our focus on core automotive activities, we strengthen our capacity to deliver long-term performance,” commented Virgilio Cerutti, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Stellantis. “We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to support a smooth transition process for customers, partners, and employees.”
“Free2move’s car-sharing business combines a strong, internationally recognized brand with clear potential for operational improvement following an intended carve-out from Stellantis,” commented Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, adding: “Together with the management team, we look forward to strengthening Free2move's operating model and further developing the company into an independent leading platform in the mobility sector.”
Completion of the transaction remains subject to applicable information and consultation processes with employee representative bodies, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary conditions under relevant laws and statutory provisions.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Angela Gammino
Sara Panarello
Press Contact in UK
Stellantis
Nathalie Roussel
28.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2367560
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2367560 28.07.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mutares
|
17:58
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen SDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Handel in Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt die Dienstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
08:00
|EQS-News: Stellantis gibt Vereinbarung über den Verkauf des Carsharing-Geschäfts von Free2move an Mutares bekannt (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|EQS-News: Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares (EQS Group)
|
27.07.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX liegt zum Ende des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)