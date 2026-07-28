EQS-News: Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares



28.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Stellantis announces agreement to sell Free2move’s car-sharing business to Mutares



Free2move provides free-floating car-sharing services in Europe and the United States

Stellantis will prioritize continuity for customers, partners and employees throughout the process, expected to close by the end of 2026



Amsterdam/Munich, July 28, 2026 – Stellantis and Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (“Mutares”, ISIN: DE000A2NB650) today announced an agreement for the sale of Stellantis’ entire shareholding in the Free2move car-sharing business to Mutares. The transaction is expected to conclude by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Free2move offers short- and long-term free-floating car-sharing, bookable 24/7 through a proprietary mobile application. It operates one of the most geographically diversified car-sharing platforms, with fleets across 14 cities in Europe and the United States.

This transaction aligns with the strategy set out in Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan. The company applies a disciplined approach to capital allocation, directing investments and resources to the regions, brands and technologies that can generate the strongest returns.

With the signing of an agreement to acquire Free2move’s car-sharing business, Mutares establishes a new platform in the mobility sector. Its plans include the revamped management of its international fleet, continued transition to battery-electric vehicles, and renewed attention to customer experience and the urban mobility needs of municipalities.

As an independent entity under Mutares, Free2move’s car-sharing business is expected to benefit from enhanced agility, dedicated investment and increased operational flexibility, helping it pursue growth in a competitive mobility market.

“By sharpening our focus on core automotive activities, we strengthen our capacity to deliver long-term performance,” commented Virgilio Cerutti, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Stellantis. “We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to support a smooth transition process for customers, partners, and employees.”

“Free2move’s car-sharing business combines a strong, internationally recognized brand with clear potential for operational improvement following an intended carve-out from Stellantis,” commented Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, adding: “Together with the management team, we look forward to strengthening Free2move's operating model and further developing the company into an independent leading platform in the mobility sector.”

Completion of the transaction remains subject to applicable information and consultation processes with employee representative bodies, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary conditions under relevant laws and statutory provisions.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.



Company profile of Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com



For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



Press Contact in Italy

Community

Pasquo Cicchini

+39 345 146 2429

Angela Gammino

Phone: +39 3357 186754

Email: angela.gammino@community.it

Sara Panarello

Phone: +39 376 186 8354

Email: sara.panarello@community.it



Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk

Stellantis

Fernão Silveira

+31 6 43 25 43 41

fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie Roussel

+33 6 87 77 41 82

nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com