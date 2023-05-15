EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 3.00 per share

EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

STEMMER IMAGING: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 3.00 per share



15.05.2023 / 17:09 CET/CEST

Puchheim, May 16, 2023



STEMMER IMAGING: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 3.00 per share

Dividend for the fiscal year 2022 at EUR 1.00 and special dividend at EUR 2.00 per share approved

Prof. Dr. Isabell Welpe elected to the Supervisory Board

Puchheim, May 16, 2023 STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) virtually held its Annual General Meeting last Friday. The Annual General Meeting was broadcasted via livestream on the Companys shareholder portal. This was the first time that shareholders were able to fully exercise their shareholder rights during the virtual event. Shareholders and their proxies made use of the opportunity to ask their questions, which the Management Board answered in detail. The shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management and the Supervisory Board with large majorities.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for fiscal year 2022 (previous year: EUR 0.75 per share). In addition, it approved the distribution of a special dividend of EUR 2.00 per share. This means that a total of EUR 19,500,000.00 will be distributed from the net retained profits of STEMMER IMAGING AG.

In a by-election to the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Isabell Welpe was elected to succeed Prof. Dr. Constanze Chwallek, who had resigned from the Supervisory Board with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting 2023. CEO Arne Dehn and Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus Weinmann thanked Prof. Dr. Chwallek for the important contribution she had made to the further development of the company in the past year.

Arne Dehn, CEO of STEMMER IMAGING AG, was pleased with the positive outcome of the Annual General Meeting: "We are glad about the trust placed in us by our shareholders and will do everything in our power to continue the success of the company in the future and ensure a stable and attractive return on investment."

Around 5.5 million shares were represented in the vote, corresponding to 85.0% of the capital stock. The voting results in detail and further information are available at www.stemmer-imaging.com in the Investors section. The Company will report on the current financial year and the results of the first half of 2023 with the publication of the half-year figures on August 10, 2023.

About STEMMER IMAGING

STEMMER IMAGING is the leading international partner for machine vision technology.

For industrial and non-industrial applications, our product range combines an extensive commercial range of products combined with a high level of expertise and value-added services.

In addition, we develop subsystems to solve specific tasks.

For over 35 years, we have been helping our customers to take a leading role in their markets across Europe and Latin America.

Contact:

STEMMER IMAGING AG

Arne Dehn

Chief Executive Officer

Gutenbergstr. 9-13

82178 Puchheim

Germany

Phone +49 89 80902-196

ir@stemmer-imaging.com

www.stemmer-imaging.com