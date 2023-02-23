EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING confirms growth path in 2022 with clear double-digit growth rates and significantly increased EBITDA margin

EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

STEMMER IMAGING confirms growth path in 2022 with clear double-digit growth rates and significantly increased EBITDA margin



23.02.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Puchheim, February 23, 2023



STEMMER IMAGING confirms growth path in 2022 with clear double-digit growth rates and significantly increased EBITDA margin

Revenue growth of 19.4% up to EUR 155.4 million (previous year: EUR 130.1 million)

EBITDA increased 62.7% up to EUR 28.2 million (previous year: EUR 17.4 million)

EBITDA margin increased up to 18.2% (previous year: 13.3%)

Puchheim, February 23, 2023 Today, STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) publishes preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2022.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and the continuing supply difficulties, the company once again reports clear double-digit growth rates in revenue and results. STEMMER IMAGING is thus impressively continuing its steady growth in profitability ratios, which has been reported for the past twelve quarters.

According to the preliminary results of the audit, the group generated a revenue of EUR 155.4 million, which corresponds to an increase of 19.4% compared to the previous year. The operating result (EBITDA) rose significantly to EUR 28.2 million (previous year: EUR 17.4 million). The EBITDA margin increased from 13.3% in the previous year to 18.2%.

The companys forecast was last raised in November 2022. However, the results achieved are at the upper end of the narrowed revenue range of EUR 150-156 million and above the increased EBITDA range of EUR 24.0-27.5 million.

The positive revenue and earnings performance over the past quarters continued for STEMMER IMAGING in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022 and ensured a further increase in revenue and earnings compared to the previous quarter. Over the course of the year, the company was able to further expand its position in strategic growth markets. The record result was supported not only by strong market momentum, but also by important successes in strategic end markets such as e-mobility and sports & entertainment. In addition, despite the global supply shortages, STEMMER IMAGING was able to leverage its differentiated positioning and translate it positively into revenue and earnings effects.

Arne Dehn, Chief Executive Officer of STEMMER IMAGING, comments: The positive revenue development and especially the strong EBITDA not only underline our robust business model, but also show that the execution of our strategic measures is paying off. The ability to adapt to a significantly changed market environment, anchored in our claim Leading Vision, has enabled us to increase our revenue by more than 50% and almost quadruple our operating profit since 2020.

Despite economic uncertainties, the Management Board expects further growth in the current fiscal year. The prognosis is traditionally issued as part of the annual report. Michael Bülter, CFO of the company, adds: Over the past three years, we have consistently translated our strategy into strong financials and in 2022 we have laid the foundation for further growth. Based both on our strong earnings figures and the solid order situation, we believe we are well equipped for further growth in 2023.

The figures disclosed in this release are preliminary and unaudited. STEMMER IMAGING AG will publish the final financial results for the fiscal year 2022 on March 31, 2023.

About STEMMER IMAGING

STEMMER IMAGING is the leading international partner for machine vision technology.

For industrial and non-industrial applications, our product range combines an extensive commercial range of products combined with a high level of expertise and value-added services.

In addition, we develop subsystems to solve specific tasks.

For over 35 years, we have been helping our customers to take a leading role in their markets across Europe and Latin America.

Contact:

STEMMER IMAGING AG

Arne Dehn

Chief Executive Officer

Gutenbergstr. 9-13

82178 Puchheim

Germany

Phone +49 89 80902-196

ir@stemmer-imaging.com

www.stemmer-imaging.com