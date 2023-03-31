|
31.03.2023 07:30:13
EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING publishes Annual Report 2022: excellent revenue and earnings growth with positive outlook for 2023. Increase of medium-term guidance for EBITDA margin to 1519%
|
EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Puchheim, March 31, 2023
STEMMER IMAGING publishes Annual Report 2022: excellent revenue and earnings growth with positive outlook for 2023. Increase of medium-term guidance for EBITDA margin to 1519%
Puchheim, March 31, 2023 STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) is publishing its final figures for fiscal year 2022 today.
Business Development
The German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) reported a 7% increase in revenue for machine vision in the past year 2022. This means that STEMMER IMAGING was once again able to grow significantly faster than the market. In fiscal year 2022, earnings per share rose to EUR 2.77 (previous year: EUR 1.61) and have improved continuously over twelve quarters.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, STEMMER IMAGING achieved record revenues of EUR 42.4 million, which were 31.8% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4 2021: EUR 32.2 million). EBITDA increased by 94.4% year-on-year to EUR 9.5 million (Q4 2021: EUR 4.9 million). At 22.5%, the EBITDA margin was also significantly higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4 2021: 15.2%).
Arne Dehn, CEO of STEMMER IMAGING AG, comments: Being a listed company for five years now and publishing these figures today, we are delivering on our promise to translate the excellent market opportunities in machine vision into above-average growth and attractive margins at the same time. In doing so, we have taken advantage of the difficult market environment of the last two years to strengthen our strategic and operational position. Through the value proposition Leading Vision of the entire STEMMER IMAGING team, this development will benefit our customers, suppliers and also our shareholders."
The operating cash flow as an indicator of a company's internal financing strength increased to EUR 15.9 million in fiscal year 2022 (previous year: EUR 8.0 million). The significant improvement in this key figure was achieved even though the increased inventory costs counteracting the global supply shortages burdened the operating cash flow.
The positive business performance in the past fiscal year was based on STEMMER IMAGING's sustainable positioning in the defined strategic target markets both in the Machine Vision and in the non-industrial Artificial Vision end markets. In fiscal year 2022, STEMMER IMAGING was able to grow in both areas with significant double-digit rates. In the Artificial Vision target market, the Sports & Entertainment segment benefited from over 50% growth. In the industrial environment Machine Vision, particularly the segment mobility was able to grow at an above-average rate of almost 40%.
From a regional perspective, the company's growth is also built on a solid basis and was achieved in almost every region. The growth in Germany and the strong growth rates in the Nordics, France and Benelux regions, with significant double-digit percentage increases, made an above-average contribution to the corporation's growth. The INFAIMON companies in Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Brazil also reported record revenue, with mid-single-digit growth compared to the previous year. In 2022, all regions recorded revenue levels above the 2019 figures. This also applies to Switzerland, which was the only region to report a decline in sales in 2022 compared to an exceptionally high sales level in 2021 due to a corona-related special effect.
Dividend
Outlook 2023
The company continues to see itself in the target range of the medium-term guidance in 2024 with a revenue goal of EUR 200 million and is raising the forecast for the EBITDA margin in the medium-term period to 1519% beyond 2024. Michael Bülter, CFO of the company, explains: "We translated our focus on growth and efficiency into impressive key figures. With the measures introduced, we therefore see a sufficient basis for raising the EBITDA margin medium-term guidance from the current 1316% in the medium-term period to 2024 to 1519% beyond 2024."
In accordance with STEMMER IMAGING´s measures for sustainable business management, the annual report is no longer printed, but is only digitally available on the company's website in the Investors section (Investor Relations - Financial reports | STEMMER IMAGING (stemmer-imaging.com)).
About STEMMER IMAGING
STEMMER IMAGING is the leading international partner for machine vision technology.
For industrial and non-industrial applications, our product range combines an extensive commercial range of products combined with a high level of expertise and value-added services.
For over 35 years, we have been helping our customers to take a leading role in their markets across Europe and Latin America.
Contact:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
31.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEMMER IMAGING AG
|Gutenbergstr. 9-13
|82178 Puchheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 80902-196
|E-mail:
|ir@stemmer-imaging.com
|Internet:
|www.stemmer-imaging.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9MZ9
|WKN:
|A2G9MZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1597219
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1597219 31.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!