EQS-News: Steyr Motors accelerates expansion in Asia – 5-year frame contract securing at least EUR 30 million in revenue through 2030 – establishment of local production in China initiated

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Expansion

Steyr Motors accelerates expansion in Asia – 5-year frame contract securing at least EUR 30 million in revenue through 2030 – establishment of local production in China initiated



12.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steyr Motors accelerates expansion in Asia – 5-year frame contract securing at least EUR 30 million in revenue through 2030 – establishment of local production in China initiated

5-year framework agreement with guaranteed minimum revenue: export of at least 750 engines from Austria to China

Additional joint venture with the Asian partner Trysun aimed at establishing local production in China to serve the Asian market more efficiently

Pure growth effect with no additional investment requirements

High upside potential of more than EUR 100 million beyond the existing business plan

Steyr, Austria, 12 January 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civilian applications, is strengthening its market position in Asia. Steyr Motors has concluded a 5-year framework agreement with a guaranteed minimum revenue and, in addition and independently thereof, has established a joint venture with the Asian partner company Trysun, which has already commenced operations. This step marks a key milestone in Steyr Motors’ localization strategy in China and neighboring Asian markets and represents the starting point of a multi-stage localization roadmap toward future production based in Asia.

The 5-year framework agreement secures a binding minimum order volume of at least 750 additional engines through 2030. These engines will initially be manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Steyr, Austria, and exported to China, ensuring immediately predictable revenues and high visibility over several years.

In parallel and independently of the 5-year contract, Steyr Motors has established a joint venture with Trysun, which serves as a strategic platform for further localization in China and adjacent Asian markets. The joint venture and the establishment of local production in China have already been initiated. The objective is to unlock additional business potential that is not part of the secured minimum volume under the five-year agreement, in order to supply the Asian market more efficiently.

By combining secured export business from Austria with additional local growth through the joint venture, Steyr Motors is sustainably strengthening its market position in one of the world’s most dynamic growth regions. The joint venture requires no capital investment from Steyr Motors and therefore represents a pure growth effect without any impact on the company’s investment planning.

The step-by-step localization enables Steyr Motors to respond even more precisely to the requirements of Asian customers, accelerate market share gains, and open up new application areas and business fields. At the same time, this model offers significant additional upside potential that goes well beyond the secured minimum revenues.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors: “The new 5-year framework agreement provides us with an exceptionally high level of planning certainty through a guaranteed minimum revenue and the export of our engines from Austria to China. In addition, with the joint venture with Trysun, we have a reliable and technologically sophisticated partner at our side who shares our vision of quality, innovation, and sustainability. This expanded partnership represents another milestone on our path to developing the Asian market over the long term and offering our customers tailored solutions locally. Without any additional investments, we are unlocking – as announced in our half-year report – substantial upside potential of more than EUR 100 million in order volume beyond the business plan communicated to date.”

The joint venture also serves as a strategic pilot project and, as a blueprint, forms the basis for future collaborations, such as license-based production models, with the aim of further expanding Steyr Motors’ global presence.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail:ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email:sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de