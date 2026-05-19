EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG completes Management Board and appoints Björn Krausmann as CFO

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Steyr Motors AG completes Management Board and appoints Björn Krausmann as CFO



19.05.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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Steyr Motors AG completes Management Board and appoints Björn Krausmann as CFO

Steyr, Austria, 19 May 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, decided today to expand the Management Board to two members as planned. Effective 1 June 2026, Björn Krausmann will be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a term of three years. Together with CEO Julian Cassutti, he will drive the company’s growth strategy as part of a two-member Management Board.

The planned expansion of the Management Board to include a CFO represents a significant step in the planned further development of the organization and, at the same time, takes into account the increasing internationalization of the business. Björn Krausmann has many years of experience in senior financial roles as well as extensive expertise in the areas of corporate development, transformation, and M&A. Most recently, he held a leadership position at the Pfleiderer Group.

In his new role, Björn Krausmann will be responsible in particular for the areas of finance, human resources, and IT.

Dr. Rolf Wirtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG, expressly welcomes the appointment: “We are pleased to have gained an experienced CFO in Björn Krausmann, who will contribute his extensive experience specifically to the further development and expansion of Steyr Motors AG. With the expansion of the Management Board – which has been planned for some time and systematically implemented – we are also laying the groundwork for successfully shaping the next development phase of our Company.”

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG, adds:

“With Björn Krausmann, we are gaining a proven financial expert with extensive experience in the capital markets, M&A, and international growth financing. I am very much looking forward to the addition to the Management Board. His expertise will play a key role in strategically and financially supporting Steyr Motors’ next phase of growth. Together, we aim to further expand our position in attractive future markets and increase sustainable value for our shareholders.”



Company Profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.



For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +43 676 6222367

E-mail:ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email:sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de