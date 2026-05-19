Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
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19.05.2026 15:05:04
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG completes Management Board and appoints Björn Krausmann as CFO
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EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Steyr Motors AG completes Management Board and appoints Björn Krausmann as CFO
Steyr, Austria, 19 May 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, decided today to expand the Management Board to two members as planned. Effective 1 June 2026, Björn Krausmann will be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for a term of three years. Together with CEO Julian Cassutti, he will drive the company’s growth strategy as part of a two-member Management Board.
The planned expansion of the Management Board to include a CFO represents a significant step in the planned further development of the organization and, at the same time, takes into account the increasing internationalization of the business. Björn Krausmann has many years of experience in senior financial roles as well as extensive expertise in the areas of corporate development, transformation, and M&A. Most recently, he held a leadership position at the Pfleiderer Group.
In his new role, Björn Krausmann will be responsible in particular for the areas of finance, human resources, and IT.
Dr. Rolf Wirtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Steyr Motors AG, expressly welcomes the appointment: “We are pleased to have gained an experienced CFO in Björn Krausmann, who will contribute his extensive experience specifically to the further development and expansion of Steyr Motors AG. With the expansion of the Management Board – which has been planned for some time and systematically implemented – we are also laying the groundwork for successfully shaping the next development phase of our Company.”
Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG, adds:
Steyr Motors AG
Press contact
19.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2329772
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329772 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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