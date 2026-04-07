Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
|
07.04.2026 07:50:03
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG completes the acquisition of BUKH A/S – Important step into new markets with high synergy potential
|
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Steyr Motors AG completes the acquisition of BUKH A/S – Important step into new markets with high synergy potential
Steyr, Austria, 7 April 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the Danish companies BUKH A/S and SLC Ejendomme ApS. With this transaction, Steyr Motors consistently continues its strategic expansion toward becoming a leading provider of mission-critical defense and marine applications. The initial consolidation of the BUKH Group will start from the second quarter of 2026.
Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG, comments: “With the successful closing of BUKH, we are taking a strategic quantum leap in our marine and defense business. The expansion of our portfolio, access to new markets, and the resulting synergy potential lay the foundation for further international growth.”
With BUKH, Steyr Motors integrates a leading internationally specialist for SOLAS-certified engines (Safety of Life at Sea) with a globally established distribution and service network. The transaction significantly expands the performance range from the previous range of 120–300 hp to a future range of 24–700 hp. This enables Steyr Motors, for the first time, to offer a nearly complete marine portfolio, significantly increases revenue potential per customer, and enhances competitiveness in international tenders.
At the same time, Steyr Motors achieves substantial scaling effects following the completion of the transaction: sales volume in the SOLAS segment increases significantly, a second European production site strengthens the industrial base and enhances supply chain resilience. In addition, BUKH’s complementary sales network accelerates market access, particularly in Asia and South America, and opens up additional cross-selling opportunities.
Strategically, the acquisition is particularly important in the defense sector. The expanded performance range enables stronger positioning in the growing market for unmanned surface vessels (USVs). At the same time, Steyr Motors further strengthens its position in the SOLAS segment, which is characterized by high regulatory barriers to entry, long spare parts cycles, and a high-margin, recurring aftermarket business.
The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on earnings already in the first full year of consolidation and will sustainably strengthen Steyr Motors’ operational profitability and EBIT margin in the coming years.
To ensure a smooth integration process, the former owner and CEO of BUKH, Søren Christiansen, will remain on BUKH’s Supervisory Board for at least two years and actively support the integration. As of April 1, Torben Damberg has assumed the operational leadership of BUKH. The mechanical engineer has extensive experience across the industrial value chain and most recently served as CTO/COO at BUKH, where he was responsible for key parts of the operational business.
Steyr Motors AG
Press contact
07.04.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2303034
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2303034 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Steyr Motors
Analysen zu Steyr Motors
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steyr Motors
|37,86
|-1,41%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX in Grün -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich nach dem langen Osterwochenende stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht am Vormittag in die Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien kommen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck.