EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG completes the acquisition of BUKH A/S – Important step into new markets with high synergy potential

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Steyr Motors AG completes the acquisition of BUKH A/S – Important step into new markets with high synergy potential



07.04.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steyr Motors AG completes the acquisition of BUKH A/S – Important step into new markets with high synergy potential

Closing successfully completed: initial consolidation from Q2 2026

Strategic quantum leap: expansion into a full-range provider (24–700 hp) with significantly higher revenue potential per customer

Scaling & synergies: strengthening production, sales, and aftermarket with significant cross-selling potential

Value-accretive: positive earnings contribution expected already in the first year of consolidation

Steyr, Austria, 7 April 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the Danish companies BUKH A/S and SLC Ejendomme ApS. With this transaction, Steyr Motors consistently continues its strategic expansion toward becoming a leading provider of mission-critical defense and marine applications. The initial consolidation of the BUKH Group will start from the second quarter of 2026.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG, comments: “With the successful closing of BUKH, we are taking a strategic quantum leap in our marine and defense business. The expansion of our portfolio, access to new markets, and the resulting synergy potential lay the foundation for further international growth.”

With BUKH, Steyr Motors integrates a leading internationally specialist for SOLAS-certified engines (Safety of Life at Sea) with a globally established distribution and service network. The transaction significantly expands the performance range from the previous range of 120–300 hp to a future range of 24–700 hp. This enables Steyr Motors, for the first time, to offer a nearly complete marine portfolio, significantly increases revenue potential per customer, and enhances competitiveness in international tenders.

At the same time, Steyr Motors achieves substantial scaling effects following the completion of the transaction: sales volume in the SOLAS segment increases significantly, a second European production site strengthens the industrial base and enhances supply chain resilience. In addition, BUKH’s complementary sales network accelerates market access, particularly in Asia and South America, and opens up additional cross-selling opportunities.

Strategically, the acquisition is particularly important in the defense sector. The expanded performance range enables stronger positioning in the growing market for unmanned surface vessels (USVs). At the same time, Steyr Motors further strengthens its position in the SOLAS segment, which is characterized by high regulatory barriers to entry, long spare parts cycles, and a high-margin, recurring aftermarket business.

The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on earnings already in the first full year of consolidation and will sustainably strengthen Steyr Motors’ operational profitability and EBIT margin in the coming years.

To ensure a smooth integration process, the former owner and CEO of BUKH, Søren Christiansen, will remain on BUKH’s Supervisory Board for at least two years and actively support the integration. As of April 1, Torben Damberg has assumed the operational leadership of BUKH. The mechanical engineer has extensive experience across the industrial value chain and most recently served as CTO/COO at BUKH, where he was responsible for key parts of the operational business.



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.



For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +43 676 6222 367

Email: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de