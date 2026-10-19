Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
|
19.10.2026 07:32:53
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG: Voluntary public tender offer by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. – Offer price of EUR 39.00 in cash
|
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Tender Offer
Steyr Motors AG: Voluntary public tender offer by SMOT Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. – Offer price of EUR 39.00 in cash
The offer price is EUR 39.00 in cash per Steyr share. The proposed offer price represents a premium of 55.8% over the 52-week low of the Steyr share and a premium of 28.9% over the share’s Xetra closing price on October 16, 2026. The Offer is expected to be subject to customary conditions, including foreign direct investment clearances as well as a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one Steyr Share. The Bidder expects completion of the Offer – subject to regulatory clearances and further customary conditions – in the first half of 2027.
In addition, the Company has been informed that the Bidder has entered into an agreement with B&C Holding Österreich GmbH holding approximately 15.0% of the Steyr Shares. Under this agreement, the shareholder is obliged, in accordance with the respective agreement, to accept the Offer for all Steyr Shares held by it.
Steyr Motors has undergone a structural transformation in recent years: After CEO Julian Cassutti’s appointment in 2022, a rapid and successful turnaround in 2024 was followed by the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as well as the broadening of the shareholder base after the placement of former majority owner Mutares’ remaining stake in 2025. The next step with Red Cat continues this trajectory: Steyr’s Austrian engineering base gains a strategic partner with the scale, customer access and capital to support the next phase – including further development of Steyr’s specialized power units and its role in Red Cat’s growing platform across unmanned systems.
Red Cat intends to maintain and expand Steyr as an Austrian center of excellence. The existing jobs are to be safeguarded, manufacturing and research and development will remain on-site. Beyond this planned development, Red Cat intends to explore – in dialogue with the management and the workforce – the medium-term potential for Steyr to serve as an anchor point for expanding Red Cat’s European activities.
Subject to a positive review based on the final offer documents and the adoption of the necessary resolutions by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the Company intends to publish a final supporting statement on the offer. Completion of the proposed Offer is subject to, among others, the condition that, at the end of the acceptance period, Red Cat holds at least 50% plus one share of Steyr Motors AG.
Red Cat expects the acceptance period, during which shareholders may tender their shares, to commence shortly, and to end on December 18, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CET.
The complete offer document will be published on a dedicated transaction website: https://ir.redcatholdings.com/
Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.
Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at https://redcat.red/
Steyr Motors AG
This announcement constitutes neither an offer to purchase securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell securities of Steyr Motors AG.
Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements. They are based on the current expectations and assessments of the Management Board and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual developments and results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors.
19.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
|EQS News ID:
|2417622
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2417622 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Steyr Motors
Analysen zu Steyr Motors
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steyr Motors
|36,04
|20,45%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.