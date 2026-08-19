EQS-News: Steyr Motors confirms long-term growth strategy with strong order backlog and attractive project pipeline

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Steyr Motors confirms long-term growth strategy with strong order backlog and attractive project pipeline



19.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Steyr Motors confirms long-term growth strategy with strong order backlog and attractive project pipeline

Revenue of EUR 22.8 million in the first half of 2026, roughly at the previous year's level

Temporary delays in the defense business weigh on revenue and earnings development, but long-term growth strategy remains intact

Adjustment of guidance for 2026: revenue growth of 15% to 25%, EBIT margin of 8% to 12%

Civil business grows to EUR 13.4 million in the first half of the year

Order backlog of EUR 310 million through 2030 remains at a high level

BUKH acquisition and new holding structure as important strategic milestones

Steyr, Austria, August 19, 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, generated consolidated revenue of EUR 22.8 million in the first half of 2026, roughly on a par with the same period last year. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 0.1 million with an EBIT margin of 0.4%.



Business development was mainly impacted by delays in international defense projects. These were primarily caused by delays in public procurement, approval and acceptance processes. As a result, planned revenue of around EUR 10 million in the first half of the year could not be recognized. The affected projects remain part of Steyr Motors' strong project pipeline and confirm the continued high demand in the core markets addressed, so that revenue realization is postponed to later reporting periods.



Strategic course set despite temporary project postponements

"The first half of 2026, as with numerous other European companies with a strong defense business share, was marked by postponements of individual international projects. Against this backdrop, we have adjusted our expectations for the year as a whole and have already taken possible further delays into account conservatively. At the same time, the developments of the past few months confirm the attractiveness of our strategic positioning: Steyr Motors is active in structurally growing specialized markets with high technological requirements and has a strong project pipeline in the areas of defense, marine, autonomous systems and mobile energy supply. Our focus remains on consistently exploiting these opportunities and creating the basis for sustainable, profitable growth," says Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG.



While the Defense segment fell short of expectations at EUR 9.4 million, the Civil business developed positively in the first half of 2026, increasing revenue to EUR 13.4 million. With the acquisition of the Danish marine engine manufacturer BUKH A/S and the introduction of a new holding structure, Steyr Motors also took important steps towards implementing its long-term growth strategy in the first half of the year.



Guidance adjusted

Against the backdrop of the project postponements, the Management Board has adjusted its forecast for the 2026 financial year and is now taking possible further delays into account conservatively. The Steyr Motors Group expects revenue growth in a range of 15% to 25% for 2026 compared to the previous year. At the same time, the Management Board expects an EBIT margin of 8% to 12%.



The delays also have an impact on the planned figures for 2027 communicated so far, which, from today's perspective, will not be achieved within the originally expected time frame. However, the underlying market drivers and expected demand remain intact in the view of the Management Board. The Group's corresponding revenue contributions will thus be postponed by one to two years in some cases.



Strong order backlog and attractive project pipeline

The core of the positive growth prospects is the progressive development of the order backlog and the project pipeline. The order backlog now amounts to EUR 310 million and has been further expanded. In addition to the almost 500 boats for the Navy SEALs already communicated, the project pipeline also includes a tender for 1,000 vehicles from a Spanish customer, which are also to be equipped with Steyr engines and whose production is scheduled to start in 2027. The KNDS framework agreement for around 500 motor-generator units until 2034 will also contribute to the basic utilization of production capacities in the long-term.

Steyr Motors thus has an intact and solid foundation for sustainable growth in the coming years from 2027. In addition to expected revenue contributions from existing defense programs and the expanded naval business, the new business areas of "unmanned systems" (USV/UGV) and "mobile power supply" in particular open up additional growth potential.



Strategy confirmation and outlook

The Management Board confirms the strategic orientation of Steyr Motors AG: With its focus on highly specialized defense, marine and energy solutions, the company addresses high-margin niche markets with high entry barriers and long-term growth potential.



For the second half of 2026, the Management Board expects a significant increase in revenue recognition. Demand in the core markets is high, and the current delays affect the timing of revenue recognition. In the view of the Management Board, the solid order backlog, the extensive project pipeline and the clear positioning in structurally growing markets form a strong basis for the further development of the Group.

Half-year report and conference call

The half-year report 2026 is available on the website of Steyr Motors AG in the Investor Relations section under https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/.

A conference call will also be held today at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) for representatives of the press, analysts and institutional investors. Registration for the conference call is possible under the following link:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/RztXfrLA2T49

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of special high-performance engines with high power density and durability. The company's engines are mainly used in defense special vehicles, boats (both defense and civilian), as well as auxiliary power units ("APU") for battle tanks and locomotives.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 676 6222367

E-Mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com