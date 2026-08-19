Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
|
19.08.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Steyr Motors confirms long-term growth strategy with strong order backlog and attractive project pipeline
|
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Steyr Motors confirms long-term growth strategy with strong order backlog and attractive project pipeline
Steyr, Austria, August 19, 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, generated consolidated revenue of EUR 22.8 million in the first half of 2026, roughly on a par with the same period last year. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 0.1 million with an EBIT margin of 0.4%.
"The first half of 2026, as with numerous other European companies with a strong defense business share, was marked by postponements of individual international projects. Against this backdrop, we have adjusted our expectations for the year as a whole and have already taken possible further delays into account conservatively. At the same time, the developments of the past few months confirm the attractiveness of our strategic positioning: Steyr Motors is active in structurally growing specialized markets with high technological requirements and has a strong project pipeline in the areas of defense, marine, autonomous systems and mobile energy supply. Our focus remains on consistently exploiting these opportunities and creating the basis for sustainable, profitable growth," says Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG.
Against the backdrop of the project postponements, the Management Board has adjusted its forecast for the 2026 financial year and is now taking possible further delays into account conservatively. The Steyr Motors Group expects revenue growth in a range of 15% to 25% for 2026 compared to the previous year. At the same time, the Management Board expects an EBIT margin of 8% to 12%.
The core of the positive growth prospects is the progressive development of the order backlog and the project pipeline. The order backlog now amounts to EUR 310 million and has been further expanded. In addition to the almost 500 boats for the Navy SEALs already communicated, the project pipeline also includes a tender for 1,000 vehicles from a Spanish customer, which are also to be equipped with Steyr engines and whose production is scheduled to start in 2027. The KNDS framework agreement for around 500 motor-generator units until 2034 will also contribute to the basic utilization of production capacities in the long-term.
Steyr Motors thus has an intact and solid foundation for sustainable growth in the coming years from 2027. In addition to expected revenue contributions from existing defense programs and the expanded naval business, the new business areas of "unmanned systems" (USV/UGV) and "mobile power supply" in particular open up additional growth potential.
The Management Board confirms the strategic orientation of Steyr Motors AG: With its focus on highly specialized defense, marine and energy solutions, the company addresses high-margin niche markets with high entry barriers and long-term growth potential.
Half-year report and conference call
The half-year report 2026 is available on the website of Steyr Motors AG in the Investor Relations section under https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/.
A conference call will also be held today at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) for representatives of the press, analysts and institutional investors. Registration for the conference call is possible under the following link:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/RztXfrLA2T49
Company profile of Steyr Motors AG
Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of special high-performance engines with high power density and durability. The company's engines are mainly used in defense special vehicles, boats (both defense and civilian), as well as auxiliary power units ("APU") for battle tanks and locomotives.
For further information, please contact:
Steyr Motors AG
19.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
|EQS News ID:
|2384982
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2384982 19.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Steyr Motors
Analysen zu Steyr Motors
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Steyr Motors
|27,88
|2,58%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX nach Richtungssuche wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel auf negativem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte behauptet. US-Anleger zeigten sich verhalten in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Mittwoch mehrheitlich schwere Verluste eingefahren.