Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
|
12.06.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Steyr Motors conquers the UGV market – engine technology powers autonomous ground vehicles
|
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Steyr Motors conquers the UGV market – engine technology powers autonomous ground vehicles
Steyr, Austria, 12 June 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, is further expanding its position in the rapidly growing market for autonomous systems. Following successful deployments in the field of unmanned surface vehicles (USV), Steyr Motors’ technology is now also being integrated into state-of-the-art unmanned ground vehicles (UGV).
The CORNUS UGV, developed by the Slovenian specialist RTC, will be powered by a Steyr Motors engine in the future. The modular platform has been designed for demanding operations in military and security-relevant environments and can be flexibly configured for a wide range of missions. Whether used for logistics transport in rough terrain, as a mobile power station in the field, or for reconnaissance missions – such applications require extremely compact, fail-safe, and application-specific propulsion solutions capable of delivering uncompromising performance even under extreme thermal and mechanical loads.
“The integration of our engine into RTC’s CORNUS platform is an important and forward-looking example for Steyr Motors of how our engines, developed for highly critical defense applications, can optimally support the rapidly growing UGV segment. Unmanned systems demand maximum resilience. The technological DNA that makes our propulsion systems so successful in marine applications and protected vehicles now also provides autonomous land systems with the necessary power and reliability,” says Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG.
The strategic importance of autonomous systems is becoming increasingly evident. Recently, the rescue of the crew of a downed U.S. AH-64 Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz attracted attention. For the first time, an unmanned surface vehicle was operationally deployed in a maritime rescue mission involving personnel. The incident is considered a milestone for the entire industry and demonstrates how autonomous platforms are transitioning from testing phases into real-world, mission-critical operations.
The global unmanned systems market in the defense and security sector is currently undergoing a technological paradigm shift. Driven by the need to minimize risk, maximize endurance, and ensure extreme reliability, autonomous platforms are rapidly moving away from experimental prototypes toward mission-critical and life-saving operational deployments. According to current industry analyses, the global unmanned systems market is expected to reach a volume of over USD 67 billion by 2033, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) segment in particular is developing dynamically: the military UGV market is growing rapidly and is forecast to reach nearly USD 5 billion by the mid-2030s.
Against the backdrop of rising global geopolitical tensions, armed forces worldwide are investing heavily in the modernization of their fleets. The focus is increasingly on semi- and fully autonomous platforms for reconnaissance, logistics, and soldier protection. Against this backdrop, demand for robust and efficient propulsion systems for autonomous platforms is also increasing. Steyr Motors benefits from decades of experience in developing engines for specialized military applications, naval operations, and security-critical systems. The growth opportunities arising from the globally expanding unmanned systems market – both in unmanned surface vehicles (USV) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) – are only partially reflected in the current order backlog of EUR 308 million as of the end of Q1.
“We highly value the cooperation with RTC and look forward with great anticipation to the continued technological development and future application possibilities of the CORNUS platform, and we are excited to further expand our presence in the unmanned systems market,” Julian Cassutti added.
Company Profile of Steyr Motors AG
Steyr Motors AG
Press contact
12.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2344580
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2344580 12.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!