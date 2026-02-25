Steyr Motors Aktie

Steyr Motors für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25

25.02.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the FY 2025 Annual Report on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 (CET)

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the FY 2025 Annual Report on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 (CET)

25.02.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the FY 2025 Annual Report on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 (CET)

Steyr, Austria, 25 February 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, will publish its FY 2025 Annual Report on March 6, 2026. An earnings call will be held on that day at 9:00 (CET).

The event will be hosted by Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, who will lead through the results of the financial year 2025 and the outlook for 2026, as well as an overall picture of the business development of Steyr Motors, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be held in English.

To participate in the earnings call, please register here:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/iwx5jgQP9vVv

All participants will be on mute during the presentation. Participants who wish to ask a question, may do so after presentation during the Q&A session.

The accompanying presentation will also be available on the company’s website at https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/ prior to the start of the earnings call.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG
Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +436766222367
E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Schweiz
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


25.02.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2280982

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280982  25.02.2026 CET/CEST

