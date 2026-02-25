Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
|
25.02.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the FY 2025 Annual Report on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 (CET)
|
EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the FY 2025 Annual Report on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 (CET)
Steyr, Austria, 25 February 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, will publish its FY 2025 Annual Report on March 6, 2026. An earnings call will be held on that day at 9:00 (CET).
The event will be hosted by Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, who will lead through the results of the financial year 2025 and the outlook for 2026, as well as an overall picture of the business development of Steyr Motors, followed by a Q&A session.
The presentation will be held in English.
To participate in the earnings call, please register here:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/iwx5jgQP9vVv
All participants will be on mute during the presentation. Participants who wish to ask a question, may do so after presentation during the Q&A session.
The accompanying presentation will also be available on the company’s website at https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/ prior to the start of the earnings call.
Steyr Motors AG
Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Schweiz
25.02.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2280982
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2280982 25.02.2026 CET/CEST
