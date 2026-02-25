EQS-News: Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the FY 2025 Annual Report on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 (CET)

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the FY 2025 Annual Report on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 9:00 (CET)



25.02.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steyr, Austria, 25 February 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, will publish its FY 2025 Annual Report on March 6, 2026. An earnings call will be held on that day at 9:00 (CET).

The event will be hosted by Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, who will lead through the results of the financial year 2025 and the outlook for 2026, as well as an overall picture of the business development of Steyr Motors, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be held in English.

To participate in the earnings call, please register here:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/iwx5jgQP9vVv

All participants will be on mute during the presentation. Participants who wish to ask a question, may do so after presentation during the Q&A session.

The accompanying presentation will also be available on the company’s website at https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/ prior to the start of the earnings call.



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.



For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Schweiz

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de