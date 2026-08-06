EQS-News: Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am (CEST)

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference

Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am (CEST)



06.08.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am (CEST)

Steyr, Austria, 6 August 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 on August 19, 2026. On the same day, the Company will host an Earnings Call at 10:00 a.m. (CEST).

The Earnings Call will be hosted by Julian Cassutti (CEO) and Björn Krausmann (CFO). They will present the results for the first half of 2026, provide an outlook for the remainder of the year, and give an overview of Steyr Motors' business performance. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The Earnings Call will be held in English.

To participate in the Earnings Call, please register here:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/RztXfrLA2T49

All participants will be muted during the presentation. Participants wishing to ask a question may do so during the Q&A session following the presentation.

Prior to the start of the Earnings Call, the unaudited Half-Year Report 2026 and the presentation will be available on the Company's website at: https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.



For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

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