Steyr Motors Aktie

Steyr Motors für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.08.2026 10:30:04

EQS-News: Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am (CEST)

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am (CEST)

06.08.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am (CEST)

Steyr, Austria, 6 August 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 on August 19, 2026. On the same day, the Company will host an Earnings Call at 10:00 a.m. (CEST).

The Earnings Call will be hosted by Julian Cassutti (CEO) and Björn Krausmann (CFO). They will present the results for the first half of 2026, provide an outlook for the remainder of the year, and give an overview of Steyr Motors' business performance. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The Earnings Call will be held in English.

To participate in the Earnings Call, please register here:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/RztXfrLA2T49

All participants will be muted during the presentation. Participants wishing to ask a question may do so during the Q&A session following the presentation.

Prior to the start of the Earnings Call, the unaudited Half-Year Report 2026 and the presentation will be available on the Company's website at: https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG
Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +436766222367
E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


06.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
EQS News ID: 2378570

 
End of News EQS News Service

2378570  06.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steyr Motors

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Steyr Motors

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steyr Motors 34,14 -0,52% Steyr Motors

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06:59 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen