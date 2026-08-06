Steyr Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
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06.08.2026 10:30:04
EQS-News: Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am (CEST)
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EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference
Steyr Motors: Earnings Call Invitation on the Publication of the Half-Year Report 2026 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am (CEST)
Steyr, Austria, 6 August 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 on August 19, 2026. On the same day, the Company will host an Earnings Call at 10:00 a.m. (CEST).
The Earnings Call will be hosted by Julian Cassutti (CEO) and Björn Krausmann (CFO). They will present the results for the first half of 2026, provide an outlook for the remainder of the year, and give an overview of Steyr Motors' business performance. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The Earnings Call will be held in English.
To participate in the Earnings Call, please register here:
https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/RztXfrLA2T49
All participants will be muted during the presentation. Participants wishing to ask a question may do so during the Q&A session following the presentation.
Prior to the start of the Earnings Call, the unaudited Half-Year Report 2026 and the presentation will be available on the Company's website at: https://ir.steyr-motors.com/en/publications/
Steyr Motors AG
Press Contact in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
06.08.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steyr Motors AG
|Im Stadtgut B1
|4407 Steyr
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7252 2220
|E-mail:
|office@steyr-motors.com
|Internet:
|https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3FW25
|WKN:
|A40TC4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900I7M6Z1HG0L8440
|EQS News ID:
|2378570
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378570 06.08.2026 CET/CEST
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