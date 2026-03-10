EQS-News: Steyr Motors proposes two experienced industry and capital market experts to the Annual General Meeting for new appointments to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Personnel

10.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steyr Motors proposes two experienced industry and capital market experts to the Annual General Meeting for new appointments to the Supervisory Board

Steyr, Austria, 10 March 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, is planning to appoint new members to its Supervisory Board and is proposing Rolf Wirtz and Gerhard Schwartz, two experienced industry and capital market experts, as new members of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2026.

After the former major shareholder, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, sold its entire stake in Steyr Motors AG in November 2025, the previous Supervisory Board members and representatives of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Dr. Christian Klingler and Fabian Schlegel, are no longer available for re-election. Their term of office on the Supervisory Board will end at the close of the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2026.

In the invitation to the Annual General Meeting published today, the Company is therefore proposing two new members for election to the Supervisory Board, both of whom have extensive industry and capital market expertise.

Rolf Wirtz is a top manager with many years of experience in the defense sector, most recently serving as CEO of TKMS until 2022. In addition to his in-depth expertise in the defense industry, which is essential for Steyr Motors, he also has extensive management experience in an international industrial context and, as the designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will support the Management Board in the further expansion of the business in the military and civil sectors.

Gerhard Schwartz is well known on the Austrian capital market as a financial expert and can look back on a long career as an auditor/tax advisor, most recently as managing partner at EY. As the designated head of the audit committee, he will support Steyr Motors in the further expansion of key financial and control functions in order to successfully position the organisation for further growth.

In addition, the company proposes the re-election of Alexander Fitzka, Investment Manager of the B&C Group, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since August 2025.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors: "I am delighted to continue to have a highly qualified and experienced Supervisory Board at my side with the newly proposed Supervisory Board members, who will provide the company with the best possible support and supervision as it takes its next steps towards growth. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the outgoing Supervisory Board members for their open and trusting cooperation for the benefit of the company."

The Annual General Meeting of Steyr Motors AG will take place on 10 April 2026 at 10 a.m. in Steyr. The relevant documents are available from today on the Steyr Motors AG website in the Investor Relations section at ir.steyr-motors.com.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +43 676 6222 367

Email: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de