EQS-News: Steyr Motors publishes 2025 Annual Report – accelerated growth expected in 2026 – new applications in unmanned surface vehicles and power generators as additional growth drivers

06.03.2026





Steyr Motors publishes 2025 Annual Report – accelerated growth expected in 2026 – new applications in unmanned surface vehicles and power generators as additional growth drivers

Revenue rises by 16.4% to EUR 48.5 million

Adjusted EBIT at EUR 7.0 million, adjusted EBIT margin of 14.5% achieved

Total order backlog increased to over EUR 300 million by the end of 2030

Strategic acquisition of BUKH strengthens marine and defense position

Outlook for 2026: Revenue of EUR 75 to 95 million expected with an EBIT margin of at least 15%

Steyr, Austria, 6 March 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, today published its Audited Annual Report for the 2025 financial year, confirming the preliminary figures announced on 3 February 2026. The company achieved double-digit revenue growth, met its adjusted earnings forecast and, in the reporting year, set the strategic course for a significant expansion of its business activities in the current 2026 financial year and beyond.

Operational development in 2025 – profitable growth despite temporary effects

Steyr Motors increased its revenue in the 2025 financial year by 16.4% to EUR 48.5 million (previous year: EUR 41.7 million). Growth was driven by higher sales volumes for engines as well as increases in the spare parts and engineering business.

EBIT reached EUR 5.8 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.9%. Adjusted for one-off M&A consulting costs and capital market-related effects from the Extraordinary General Meeting, EBIT amounted to EUR 7.0 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 14.5%.

Business performance in 2025 was influenced by temporary project-related delays, including delayed budget approvals by government institutions and date-related postponements of highly profitable license revenues. However, the existing order backlog and extensive sales pipeline underscore the structurally strong demand base.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2026 that a dividend of EUR 0.25 per dividend-bearing share be distributed for the 2025 financial year.

Record order backlog ensures high visibility until 2030

As of 31 December 2025, the total order backlog – consisting of firm orders, framework agreements and non-binding sales commitments – amounts to over EUR 300 million through the end of 2030. This gives Steyr Motors high planning and sales visibility for the coming years.

New strategic framework agreements with renowned partners – including Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, Laborde Products Inc. (USA) and other new customers in North America and Asia – are strengthening the company's international market position in the long term. In addition, there are further opportunities with a volume of more than EUR 500 million that have not yet been budgeted.

Technological development and new growth areas

In the 2025 financial year, Steyr Motors made significant progress in the further development of its technology and product portfolio. With the 2-cylinder auxiliary power unit (APU) for military applications and a new generation of engines in the 300 to 500 hp power range, the company is specifically targeting additional applications in the marine and special vehicle sectors.

With the modular M12 Power Unit (M12PU), a new business segment in the field of mobile power generation has also been successfully established, opening up cumulative sales potential of well over EUR 100 million by 2030. With a superior power-to-weight ratio, the M12PU stands out from leading players in the market. The start of series production is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

In addition, Steyr Motors is tapping into additional market opportunities in the field of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), positioning itself in a strategically important growth segment of the defense sector.

Strategic acquisition of BUKH – expansion to become a full-range supplier in the marine sector

With the agreement signed in February 2026 to acquire the Danish company BUKH A/S, Steyr Motors is specifically strengthening its position in the international marine and defense business. BUKH is a leading manufacturer of SOLAS-certified engines for rescue and military boats.

Through the integration, Steyr Motors is expanding its performance range to 24 to 700 hp and positioning itself as a virtually comprehensive supplier for mission-critical marine applications. The transaction opens up additional tendering and cross-selling potential, strengthens the high-margin aftermarket business, and will have an EBIT-boosting effect in the first full year of consolidation. In addition, the industrial base will be expanded to include a second European production site.

Outlook for 2026 – significant acceleration in growth expected

Against the backdrop of a high order backlog, increasing defense spending, and the strategic expansion of the portfolio, the Management Board expects a significant expansion of business activities in the 2026 financial year.

Revenue is expected to rise to between EUR 75 million and EUR 95 million. The EBIT margin is expected to be at least 15%. Growth drivers include intensified market activities in Asia, the MENA region, and North America, momentum from the new mobile energy generation business segment, expansion in the field of unmanned systems, and planned M&A transactions.

The medium-term forecast for the 2027 financial year remains unchanged.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors: “2025 was a year of strategic decisions for Steyr Motors – 2026 and the following years will be marked by consistent scaling. Despite temporary postponements of some projects, we achieved double-digit revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of 14.5%, and created high visibility with an order backlog of more than EUR 300 million until 2030.

At the same time, we have consistently expanded our technological foundation and, with the acquisition of BUKH, taken the decisive step towards becoming a full-range supplier in the mission-critical marine sector. With new platforms, our entry into mobile energy generation and a strong international pipeline, we are addressing structural growth drivers in the defense and special applications environment.

Against this backdrop, we expect a significant acceleration in revenue and earnings in 2026. Our goal is clear: profitable, high-margin growth and the consistent expansion of our global market position.”

Annual Report and Conference Call

The 2025 Annual Report is available on the Steyr Motors AG website in the Investor Relations section at ir.steyr-motors.com.

A conference call for representatives of the press, analysts, and institutional investors will also take place today at 9:00 a.m. (CET). The current investor presentation on the 2025 financial results will be published at ir.steyr-motors.com. Registration for the earnings call is possible at the following link:

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.



