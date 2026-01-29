EQS-News: Steyr Motors receives development contract from a leading international defense and technology group based in Singapore

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Steyr Motors receives development contract from a leading international defense and technology group based in Singapore



29.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Steyr Motors receives development contract from a leading international defense and technology group based in Singapore

Development and delivery of engines for a state-of-the-art all-terrain vehicle

Significant sales potential of more than EUR 20 million by 2030, in addition to existing business

Strong signalling effect for Asian markets outside of China

Steyr, Austria, 29 January 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civilian applications, has been awarded a strategically significant and groundbreaking development order from a leading international provider of defense and security technologies headquartered in Singapore. The publicly traded customer develops and manufactures modern land vehicles, weapon systems, ammunition solutions, and integrated mobility and protection systems for armed forces and security authorities worldwide.

Strategic cooperation for pioneering vehicle technology

Steyr Motors was commissioned to develop and supply the powerful M14TCI-120 4-cylinder vehicle engine for a new, future-oriented all-terrain vehicle concept. The combination of high power density, exceptional reliability, and extreme robustness makes the M14TCI-120 an ideal drive solution for the planned vehicle concept and underscores Steyr Motors' technological leadership in the segment of mission-critical drive systems.

Promising market potential and high order volume expected

The development contract covers engine delivery and development services. In addition, current project planning indicates significant long-term sales potential for engine deliveries in the high three-digit range, with an expected order volume for Steyr Motors of more than EUR 20 million by 2030, which exceeds the order backlog previously communicated. This potential reflects the growing international demand for powerful and reliable drive systems for modern emergency vehicles.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, comments: “The collaboration with this new customer is just as significant as the development contract we signed with Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH about a year ago. The fact that the Singapore-based defense and technology group has placed its trust in our expertise and experience confirms the international competitiveness of our products and our development team. We are proud and look forward to making a key contribution to a pioneering vehicle concept with our M14TCI-120. This project sends a strong signal and forms the basis for further platforms for this customer. The development contract solidifies our role as a preferred development partner for sophisticated drive solutions in safety-related applications worldwide, providing another strong foundation for our growth.”



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.



