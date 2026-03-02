EQS-News: Steyr Motors secures new long-term framework agreement with KNDS until 2034 for approximately 500 motor generator units

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Steyr Motors secures new long-term framework agreement with KNDS until 2034 for approximately 500 motor generator units



02.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Steyr Motors secures new long-term framework agreement with KNDS until 2034 for at least 500 motor generator units

Expansion of strategic cooperation with KNDS, a leading European systems integrator for land systems

Significant contribution to the planned ramp-up of Leopard 2 production as part of European defense modernization

Strengthening Steyr Motors' role as a reliable supplier of mission-critical power supply systems

Additional backing for production volumes and technological expertise at the Austrian site

Steyr, Austria, 02 March 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civilian applications, announces the conclusion of an extended framework agreement with KNDS. The contract covers the delivery of at least 500 motor generator units (“MGUs”) in total and runs until 2034. This agreement represents a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The compact 2-cylinder diesel engines with integrated generator are used for reliable power generation in military applications and are specifically designed for the Leopard 2 battle tank. The units are also used in the Leguan bridge-laying system.

The new order is part of the German government's extensive modernization and procurement programs. Given the changed security situation in Europe, Germany is investing heavily in expanding and modernizing its armed forces, particularly by acquiring new equipment and vehicles. A central component of this strategy is the planned ramp-up of systems such as the Leopard 2 battle tank. With its technologically advanced motor generator units, Steyr Motors is contributing significantly to the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, comments: “Our new framework agreement with KNDS highlights our customers' trust in the quality, reliability, and performance of our products. As a European manufacturer of state-of-the-art drive solutions, we are proud to make a substantial contribution to the operational readiness and long-term viability of European defense systems.”

Steyr Motors’ MGU is characterized by its compact design, high robustness, and outstanding efficiency. It ensures the self-sufficient power supply of cutting-edge military platforms – a key requirement in increasingly digitized and networked deployment scenarios. With the extended contract, Steyr Motors is strengthening its position as a strategic supplier in the field of special military drives and emphasizing the importance of Austrian high-end technology within the European defense industry.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

