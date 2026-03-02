Steyr Motors Aktie

Steyr Motors für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40TC4 / ISIN: AT0000A3FW25

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.03.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Steyr Motors secures new long-term framework agreement with KNDS until 2034 for approximately 500 motor generator units

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Steyr Motors secures new long-term framework agreement with KNDS until 2034 for approximately 500 motor generator units

02.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steyr Motors secures new long-term framework agreement with KNDS until 2034 for at least 500 motor generator units

  • Expansion of strategic cooperation with KNDS, a leading European systems integrator for land systems
  • Significant contribution to the planned ramp-up of Leopard 2 production as part of European defense modernization
  • Strengthening Steyr Motors' role as a reliable supplier of mission-critical power supply systems
  • Additional backing for production volumes and technological expertise at the Austrian site

Steyr, Austria, 02 March 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civilian applications, announces the conclusion of an extended framework agreement with KNDS. The contract covers the delivery of at least 500 motor generator units (“MGUs”) in total and runs until 2034. This agreement represents a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The compact 2-cylinder diesel engines with integrated generator are used for reliable power generation in military applications and are specifically designed for the Leopard 2 battle tank. The units are also used in the Leguan bridge-laying system.

The new order is part of the German government's extensive modernization and procurement programs. Given the changed security situation in Europe, Germany is investing heavily in expanding and modernizing its armed forces, particularly by acquiring new equipment and vehicles. A central component of this strategy is the planned ramp-up of systems such as the Leopard 2 battle tank. With its technologically advanced motor generator units, Steyr Motors is contributing significantly to the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, comments: “Our new framework agreement with KNDS highlights our customers' trust in the quality, reliability, and performance of our products. As a European manufacturer of state-of-the-art drive solutions, we are proud to make a substantial contribution to the operational readiness and long-term viability of European defense systems.”

Steyr Motors’ MGU is characterized by its compact design, high robustness, and outstanding efficiency. It ensures the self-sufficient power supply of cutting-edge military platforms – a key requirement in increasingly digitized and networked deployment scenarios. With the extended contract, Steyr Motors is strengthening its position as a strategic supplier in the field of special military drives and emphasizing the importance of Austrian high-end technology within the European defense industry.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG
Investor Relations
Phone: +436766222367
E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com
www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


02.03.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Steyr Motors AG
Im Stadtgut B1
4407 Steyr
Austria
Phone: +43 7252 2220
E-mail: office@steyr-motors.com
Internet: https://www.steyr-motors.com/de/
ISIN: AT0000A3FW25
WKN: A40TC4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale); Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2283014

 
End of News EQS News Service

2283014  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Steyr Motors

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Steyr Motors

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steyr Motors 45,00 1,12% Steyr Motors

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
07:10 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX dürfte nachgeben -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte am Montag mit Verlusten starten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendiert vorbörslich schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost sind am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen