EQS-News: Steyr Motors Transitions Group Structure to a Holding Model – Platform for Accelerated Growth and International Expansion

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steyr Motors Transitions Group Structure to a Holding Model – Platform for Accelerated Growth and International Expansion



17.02.2026 / 10:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Steyr Motors Transitions Group Structure to a Holding Model – Platform for Accelerated Growth and International Expansion

Creation of a clear holding structure that separates strategic management from operational business

Increased financial flexibility and transaction capability to support planned M&A activities

Optimization of governance, risk structure, and scalability to support sustainable international growth

Steyr, Austria, 17 February 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civilian applications, is planning a strategic realignment of its corporate structure. Its operational business activities are to be transferred to a wholly-owned subsidiary, with Steyr Motors AG set to function as a strategic holding company in future.

With this reorganization, Steyr Motors is creating the structural foundation for its next phase of growth. The clear separation between strategic management and operational business activities enhances transparency and efficiency in corporate leadership and strengthens governance.

The holding structure enables greater transactional flexibility, as acquisitions, investments, or joint ventures can be structured and financed flexibly at the level of individual subsidiaries – with clear risk separation and optimized capital allocation, as well as faster integration of new business areas. In addition, the new structure improves financing options. Individual business units can be provided with equity or debt capital in a targeted manner, while at the same time increasing the company’s attractiveness to strategic investors and financing partners. At the same time, central functions are consolidated across the Group, and key intangible assets as well as core technologies are structurally safeguarded. This increases the scalability of the business model and creates a robust platform for both organic and inorganic growth.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors: “With the new holding structure, we are establishing the organizational and financial foundation for Steyr Motors' next stage of development. Specifically, we are preparing the Group for planned acquisitions and creating the flexibility to efficiently integrate new business areas and technological expertise. Our goal is to further develop Steyr Motors as a technologically advanced, globally scalable group of companies.”

The restructuring is subject to the approval of Steyr Motors AG's Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2026. Approval from the Steyr Motors AG Supervisory Board for the resolution in principle is expected in the coming days.

Further details on the planned restructuring will be published in the Management Board's de-merger report, along with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.



For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ir@steyr-motors.com

www.steyr-motors.com

Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de