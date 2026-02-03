EQS-News: Steyr Motors with double-digit growth in 2025 and strong outlook for 2026

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Steyr Motors with double-digit growth in 2025 and strong outlook for 2026

Revenue and adjusted EBIT in line with the revised 2025 forecast

Revenue growth driven by both Civil and Defense segments

Significant sales potential unlocked

Outlook 2026: Strong revenue increase expected with rising EBIT margin

Steyr, Austria, 3 February 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world’s leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civilian applications, closed the 2025 financial year, with positive operational developments in its Civil and Defense business segments. The company achieved its revenue and earnings targets set out in the revised forecast issued in the fourth quarter of 2025. Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Steyr Motors generated EUR 48.5 million in revenue in the 2025 financial year. This represents a 16.4% increase from the previous year's figure of EUR 41.7 million.

Growth was driven by increased sales of engines as well as increases in the spare parts and engineering business. Both operating segments performed solidly. Revenue from the Civil segment totaled EUR 19.6 million, while revenue from the Defense segment amounted to EUR 28.8 million.

In terms of earnings, Steyr Motors generated an EBIT of EUR 5.8 million in the 2025 financial year, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11.9%. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 7.0 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 14.5%. The difference between EBIT and adjusted EBIT is primarily due to one-time costs for M&A consulting and capital market-related effects from the extraordinary general meeting. Overall, business performance in 2025 was characterized by further international market expansion and targeted efficiency improvements along the supply chain.

New growth opportunities unlocked

Operational and strategic highlights in the 2025 financial year include numerous new contracts, generating additional sales potential that substantially exceeds the previously communicated order backlog. New strategic framework agreements with renowned partners, including Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, Laborde Products Inc. (USA), and other new customers in North America and Asia, strengthen the company's international presence and highlight the attractiveness of its portfolio.

Of particular note is the signing of a multi-year framework agreement with Asian distribution partner Trysun for the Asian marine market, with a guaranteed minimum volume of 750 engines by 2030, as well as the operational launch of a joint venture in China. This joint venture will enable additional growth without any capital investment and is expected to lead to local production in the future. Steyr Motors' C2 emissions certification, announced in September 2025, opens up further revenue potential of at least EUR 100 million in the world's largest shipbuilding market. Other growth steps include successful market entry in Poland, new marine supply agreements in several European countries and Asia, and a significant new customer order from India. Additionally, new customers were acquired, particularly in the US, and the presence in the MENA region was expanded.

New business areas and technological expansion as additional growth drivers

Steyr Motors has also established a new business segment focused on mobile power generation, with projected cumulative revenue in excess of EUR 100 million by 2030. The new power units are already attracting considerable customer interest and are tailored for mission-critical defense scenarios, such as anti-drone defense systems, energy solutions for military and special operations, and base camps. Series production is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

In addition, Steyr Motors has identified new opportunities in the US beyond its existing applications for the supply of engines for unmanned watercraft, thereby positioning itself in a new, promising defense market. These unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are deployed without a crew and operate either remotely or autonomously. USVs are used, among other things, for reconnaissance and surveillance missions, patrols, and mine detection and clearance.

Preparing for inorganic growth

Steyr Motors is thus strategically well positioned to solidify its market position as a globally growing, broadly diversified specialty engine manufacturer and to continue on its growth path in the 2026 financial year and beyond. In line with its organic growth strategy, the company is also pursuing a targeted inorganic growth path, with some initiatives already at an advanced stage. The M&A activities initiated focus on targets with a clear strategic fit.

Forecast for 2026

“We are seeing a sustained positive trend in order intake, and thanks to an order backlog of over EUR 300 million, we have high visibility until the end of 2030. Additionally, there are numerous opportunities beyond our current budget, with a volume of over EUR 500 million. Looking ahead to the 2026 financial year and beyond, we therefore expect a significant expansion of business activities. After experiencing delays in two revenue-related framework agreements last year, we expect accelerated growth in 2026, accompanied by increased profitability,” comments Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors.

For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects revenue to increase to EUR 75-95 million. The EBIT margin is expected to be at least 15%. This projected growth will be driven in particular by intensified sales and marketing activities in Asia, the MENA region, and North America. Additional momentum is expected from the new business area of mobile energy generation and from the expansion of business in the field of unmanned watercraft. In addition, the Management Board expects to successfully complete M&A transactions in the 2026 financial year.

The medium-term forecast for the 2027 financial year, as communicated in the strategic planning process, remains unchanged.

Company presentation at the 15th Hamburg Investor Days (HIT)

On February 4, 2026, at 12:20 p.m. (CET), Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, will give a company presentation at the 15th Hamburg Investor Days (HIT). Registration for virtual participation is possible via the following link:

Steyr Motors – Company Presentation 15th Hamburg Investor Days

The Annual Report and audited figures for the 2025 financial year will be published on 6 March 2026.



