EQS-News: STO SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

Sto SE & Co. KGaA's consolidated turnover increases by 4.2 % to EUR 1,269.1 million in the first nine months of 2026; difficult general conditions persist



19.11.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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P R E S S R E L E A S E

of Sto SE & Co. KGaA, Stühlingen/Germany

Sto SE & Co. KGaA's consolidated turnover increases by 4.2 % to EUR 1,269.1 million in the first nine months of 2026; difficult general conditions persist

A recovery in turnover in Germany compared to a weak year-on-year basis; in some cases, significant declines in key foreign markets

Consolidated earnings at the end of September were higher than in the previous year, but remain well below the levels of previous years; growth of earnings is slowing down

Increasing pressure on margins due to higher procurement, energy, freight and staff costs

Number of employees down slightly in year-on-year comparison

The outlook remains subject to considerable uncertainty; slightly higher turnover expectations for the year 2026 as a whole do not lead to an upward revision of the earnings forecast

Stühlingen/Germany, 19 November 2026 – Sto SE & Co. KGaA’s business performance in the third quarter of 2026 continued to be characterised by a weak construction sector and challenging general conditions. Turnover development varied from region to region; some of Sto’s key foreign markets recorded significant declines. In the first nine months, consolidated turnover rose by 4.2 % to EUR 1,269.1 million (previous year: EUR 1,218.5 million), and was thus slightly above expectations. Adjusted for net positive currency translation effects of EUR 0.5 million, this represents an increase of 4.1 %. For example, the Hungarian forint, the Swiss franc and the Norwegian krone appreciated, whilst there were negative currency translation effects, particularly in the case of the US Dollar and the Turkish lira.

In the domestic market, the shortfall that had built up in the first few months of the year due to weather and market conditions was made up for: Compared to the weak same period last year, turnover in Germany rose by 5.9 % to EUR 526.3 million by the end of September (previous year: EUR 496.8 million). Outside of Germany, the situation was mixed: whilst some national subsidiaries benefited from a rise in demand in individual markets and were able to grow, others suffered significant losses. Overall, turnover generated outside of Germany rose by 2.9 % to EUR 742.8 million (previous year: EUR 721.7 million). The proportion of Group turnover generated abroad fell to 58.5 % (previous year: 59.2 %).

In October, consolidated turnover exceeded both the previous year’s figure and the expectations.

Turnover in the Western Europe segment rose by 4.7 % to EUR 977.9 million between January and September 2026 (previous year: EUR 934.0 million). Business development in France, in particular, remained below the previous year’s level, whilst the subsidiaries in Austria, Spain and Switzerland, amongst others, developed well. In Germany, the market share in certain product sectors was increased despite the continuing difficult conditions in the industry. In the Northern/Eastern Europe segment, turnover rose by 8.2 % to EUR 136.7 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 126.3 million). The Eastern European subsidiaries, in particular, achieved growth, whilst some of the Scandinavian companies remained below the previous year’s level. Turnover development in the America/Asia/Pacific segment varied significantly from market to market, with total business volume falling by 2.3 % to EUR 154.5 million (previous year: EUR 158.2 million). In the Americas, the positive performance of the subsidiaries in the US and Mexico in particular was offset by the decline in business volume in the Canadian Skyrise Prefab Building Solutions Inc., where operations are being phased out. The StoPanel business in North America will continue regardless of the closure. In the Asia-Pacific region, business performance was very weak, particularly in China.

Consolidated earnings remained well below the levels seen in previous years. Although the figure for the first nine months of 2026 was higher than in the previous year, the positive momentum has slowed down compared to the first half of the year. This positive contribution to turnover was contrasted by higher procurement prices, as well as increased energy, fuel, and freight costs, as a result of the war in Iran. Previous adjustments to selling prices have helped to ease the pressure; however, in the project business, these can usually only be implemented after a considerable delay. Even with the generally increasing pressure on margins, the gross profit margin at the end of September was roughly on the level of 2025. Earnings are also being weighed down by higher staff costs compared to the previous year, particularly as a result of the collective agreement pay rise in Germany and the short-time work implemented in January and February 2025.

As at 30 September 2026, the Sto Group employed 5,539 employees worldwide. Compared to the end of 2025, the workforce increased by 57 (31 December 2025: 5,482); compared to the same day of the previous year, there was a decrease of 36 employees (30 September 2025: 5,575), which was entirely due to changes outside of Germany. Here, the number of employees decreased to 2,455 (30 September 2025: 2,491). In Germany, 3,084 people were employed by Sto, the same as on the same day of the previous year. The percentage share of Sto employees outside of Germany was 44.3 % on the reference date (30 September 2025: 44.7 %).

The Sto Group’s assets and liabilities situation and financial situation remained very sound at the end of September 2026. The majority of the changes compared to the end of 2025 were due to the seasonal nature of business activity. The equity ratio as at the reference date was 64.8 % (30 September 2025: 62.8 %; 31 December 2025: 65.5 %).

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in the first three quarters of 2026 amounted to EUR 16.8 million across the Group (previous year: EUR 29.9 million). One key focus was the roll-out of the SAP S/4HANA ERP system. This multi-year project is a core component in the implementation of the company’s digital transformation. In addition, a site in Röthis (Austria) – which had previously been leased – was acquired; this is where the SalesCentre for the Vorarlberg region is based.

The earnings forecast for the 2026 as a whole remains unchanged, despite slightly higher turnover expectations. Accordingly, EBIT is still expected to be in the range of EUR 56 million to EUR 76 million (2025: EUR 64.4 million), whilst earnings before tax (EBT) are expected to be between EUR 55 million and EUR 75 million (2025: EUR 65.3 million). The resulting return on sales continues to range between 3.3 % and 4.7 % (2025: 4.1 %) and the return on capital employed (ROCE) between 7.4 % and 10.2 % (2025: 8.7 %). From today’s perspective, consolidated turnover is likely to be slightly higher than the previously forecast figure of EUR 1.62 billion (2025: EUR 1.59 billion). The future business development remains dependent, in particular, on weather conditions in the fourth quarter, geopolitical developments, and the associated consequences. The resulting uncertainties remain high.

The full version of the interim report as at 30 September 2026 is available for download at www.sto.de in the 'Investor Relations' section.

Sto SE & Co. KGaA is a major international manufacturer of products and systems for building coatings. The company is a leader in the business field of external wall insulation systems. Sto's core product range also includes high-quality facade elements, as well as renders, plasters, and paints for building exteriors and interiors alike. Another focus is placed on concrete repair, floor coatings, acoustic systems, and rainscreen cladding systems.

Sto SE & Co. KGaA contact person:

Désirée Konrad, Chief Financial Officer of STO Management SE

Contact via: Tel.: +49 7744 57-1241, Email: e.boersig@sto.com

