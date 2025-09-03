EQS-News: STRABAG SE joins Austrian benchmark index ATX

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

STRABAG SE joins Austrian benchmark index ATX



03.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

STRABAG SE joins Austrian benchmark index ATX STRABAG SE to be included in Austrian benchmark index from 22 September 2025

Share liquidity multiplied year-on-year

Share price up 104% in first half of 2025; market capitalisation at € 9.5 billion The publicly listed technology group for construction services STRABAG SE will be represented in the Austrian leading index ATX as of 22 September 2025. The ATX Committee made this decision during its regular review the previous day. Decisive factors for inclusion included the significant increase in share liquidity, measured by average daily stock exchange turnover, and the increased free float.



STRABAG share leads ATX Prime in first half of 2025

The STRABAG SE share recorded a remarkable price increase of 104% in the first half of 2025, accompanied by a multiplication of trading volume. This positive development was driven by the 2024 annual results, which significantly exceeded expectations, along with improving conditions in the construction industry, and the market outlook in Germany. As market leader with a comprehensive presence, STRABAG is ideally positioned to play a key role in shaping the infrastructure modernisation offensive in Germany.



“Our return to the ATX is a strong signal to the capital market and confirmation of our company’s strategic orientation,” says Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE. “The impressive performance of our share price shows that we are delivering convincing results with our diversification and clear focus on long-term growth and future markets. We would like to express our particular thanks to our investors for their trust.”



4WINS: STRABAG presents new investment story

Following its recent stock market success, the company is presenting a new investment story called 4WINS. The name expresses the opportunity to invest in four attractive growth markets simultaneously with just one security – the STRABAG share: mobility infrastructure, energy and water infrastructure, high-tech facilities, and the decarbonisation of the building stock. Global megatrends and public and private investment underscore the long-term relevance of these sectors. They are in line with the strategic priorities of STRABAG’s Strategy 2030 and form the basis on which the Group can leverage its strengths in a targeted manner. The company thus combines sustainable growth potential with an attractive capital market strategy.



A key component of this strategy is the reliable dividend policy: The company regularly distributes 30 to 50% of net income after minorities to its shareholders. The consistent focus on high-growth markets of the future supports steady earnings growth and thus creates long-term value for investors.



Learn more about 4WINS on strabag.com/en/4wins

Disclaimer: This announcement does not constitute advice, solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise trade in financial instruments of STRABAG SE.



STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 86,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 19 billion.



