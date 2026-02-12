EQS-News: STRABAG SE reaches new milestones in 2025 financial year

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

STRABAG SE reaches new milestones in 2025 financial year



12.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



STRABAG SE reaches new milestones in 2025 financial year Output up 6%, exceeds € 20 bn for first time

Order backlog expanded by 24% to over € 31 bn through focus on growth markets

Outlook for 2026: expected output of around € 22 bn, EBIT margin in range from 5% to 5.5% STRABAG SE 2025 2024 % 2024 – 2025 Output volume 20,423.95 19,238.80 6% Order backlog 31,374.55 25,362.47 24% Employees (FTE) 80,211 78,174 3% NORTH + WEST 2025 2024 % 2024 – 2025 Output volume 8,531.01 8,239.86 4% Order backlog 13,413.69 12,088.14 11% Employees (FTE) 23,161 22,392 3% SOUTH + EAST 2025 2024 % 2024 – 2025 Output volume 7,694.14 7,502.30 3% Order backlog 7,963.12 7,738.49 3% Employees (FTE) 26,218 26,852 -2% INTERNATIONAL + SPECIAL DIVISIONS 2025 2024 % 2024 – 2025 Output volume 4,030.13 3,268.68 23% Order backlog 9,981.89 5,505.02 81% Employees (FTE) 22,796 21,255 7% OTHER 2025 2024 % 2024 – 2025 Output volume 168.67 227.96 -26% Order backlog 15.85 30.82 -49% Employees (FTE) 8,036 7,675 5% Output / order backlog in millions of €



The publicly listed European technology group for construction services STRABAG SE today announced its initial figures for the 2025 financial year together with an outlook for 2026. „With output exceeding € 20 billion for the first time, an order backlog of more than € 30 billion and a higher EBIT margin, we reached several historic milestones in the 2025 financial year. These results underline the resilience of our business model and the consistent implementation of our strategy with a focus on growth markets. This puts us in a strong position as we enter 2026 and allows us to look ahead with confidence, particularly to opportunities in infrastructure“, explains Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE.



Output volume

The STRABAG SE Group increased its output by 6% in the 2025 financial year to € 20,423.95 million, recording growth across all operating segments. Around half of the increase is attributable to the acquisition of Australia’s Georgiou Group in the first quarter of 2025. In the existing markets, the strongest growth in output was achieved in Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany. Output declined in the United Kingdom, however, due to the deferral of output portions from major projects to subsequent years.



Order backlog

Over the course of 2025, STRABAG SE’s order backlog exceeded the € 30 billion mark for the first time, reaching € 31,374.55 million at year-end – an increase of € 6.0 billion or 24% year on year. The increase was driven primarily by strategic growth markets in mobility, energy and water infrastructure, as well as high-tech facilities. The strongest growth was recorded in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Czech Republic. Australia contributed around € 800 million to the order backlog.



In the area of energy and water infrastructure, STRABAG secured a major water infrastructure project in the United Kingdom. The company was also awarded additional contracts for power transmission lines and for the construction of the world’s largest river heat pump in Germany. In mobility infrastructure, rail construction contracts totalling € 1.3 billion were awarded in the European core markets, while in Germany STRABAG was commissioned with key construction sections of the landmark Fehmarn Sound Crossing project. In Australia, the company acquired major projects in road and bridge construction. STRABAG also further expanded its portfolio in high-tech construction, securing a mega-project in the semiconductor industry and the first phase of the IPAI campus for artificial intelligence in Germany.



EBIT margin

An EBIT margin of at least 6.5% (2024: 6.1%) is expected for the 2025 financial year, significantly exceeding the original forecast. This development is driven in particular by positive effects from major projects in Germany and in the international business, as well as mild weather conditions towards the end of the year in Germany.



Employees

In the 2025 financial year, the company had an average of 80,211 employees (FTE), representing an increase of 3% compared with the previous year. This development is attributable on the one hand to the acquisition in Australia and on the other hand to output-related increases in headcount, particularly in Poland, the Middle East and the Czech Republic. In the Americas, employee numbers declined following completion of major projects.



Outlook 2026

The Management Board expects output to increase to around € 22 billion in the 2026 financial year and anticipates higher output across all operating segments. This forecast is based on the high level of the order backlog and expected contributions from completed acquisitions.



For 2026, an EBIT margin in a range between 5% and 5.5% is expected.



Net investments (cash flow from investing activities) in 2026 are forecast at no more than € 1,400 million, reflecting in particular the acquisition of construction machinery and planned acquisitions under Strategy 2030.



The 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report is scheduled for publication on 28 April 2026 at 7:00 a.m. (CEST) at www.strabag.com.



About STRABAG SE STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 89,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 20 billion.



Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources.

Further information at Further information at www.strabag.com Visit our newsroom at newsroom.strabag.com The publicly listed European technology group for construction services STRABAG SE today announced its initial figures for the 2025 financial year together with an outlook for 2026. „With output exceeding € 20 billion for the first time, an order backlog of more than € 30 billion and a higher EBIT margin, we reached several historic milestones in the 2025 financial year. These results underline the resilience of our business model and the consistent implementation of our strategy with a focus on growth markets. This puts us in a strong position as we enter 2026 and allows us to look ahead with confidence, particularly to opportunities in infrastructure“, explains Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE.The STRABAG SE Group increased its output by 6% in the 2025 financial year to € 20,423.95 million, recording growth across all operating segments. Around half of the increase is attributable to the acquisition of Australia’s Georgiou Group in the first quarter of 2025. In the existing markets, the strongest growth in output was achieved in Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany. Output declined in the United Kingdom, however, due to the deferral of output portions from major projects to subsequent years.Over the course of 2025, STRABAG SE’s order backlog exceeded the € 30 billion mark for the first time, reaching € 31,374.55 million at year-end – an increase of € 6.0 billion or 24% year on year. The increase was driven primarily by strategic growth markets in mobility, energy and water infrastructure, as well as high-tech facilities. The strongest growth was recorded in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Czech Republic. Australia contributed around € 800 million to the order backlog.In the area of energy and water infrastructure, STRABAG secured a major water infrastructure project in the United Kingdom. The company was also awarded additional contracts for power transmission lines and for the construction of the world’s largest river heat pump in Germany. In mobility infrastructure, rail construction contracts totalling € 1.3 billion were awarded in the European core markets, while in Germany STRABAG was commissioned with key construction sections of the landmark Fehmarn Sound Crossing project. In Australia, the company acquired major projects in road and bridge construction. STRABAG also further expanded its portfolio in high-tech construction, securing a mega-project in the semiconductor industry and the first phase of the IPAI campus for artificial intelligence in Germany.An EBIT margin of at least 6.5% (2024: 6.1%) is expected for the 2025 financial year, significantly exceeding the original forecast. This development is driven in particular by positive effects from major projects in Germany and in the international business, as well as mild weather conditions towards the end of the year in Germany.In the 2025 financial year, the company had an average of 80,211 employees (FTE), representing an increase of 3% compared with the previous year. This development is attributable on the one hand to the acquisition in Australia and on the other hand to output-related increases in headcount, particularly in Poland, the Middle East and the Czech Republic. In the Americas, employee numbers declined following completion of major projects.The Management Board expects output to increase to around € 22 billion in the 2026 financial year and anticipates higher output across all operating segments. This forecast is based on the high level of the order backlog and expected contributions from completed acquisitions.For 2026, an EBIT margin in a range between 5% and 5.5% is expected.Net investments (cash flow from investing activities) in 2026 are forecast at no more than € 1,400 million, reflecting in particular the acquisition of construction machinery and planned acquisitions under Strategy 2030.The 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report is scheduled for publication on 28 April 2026 at 7:00 a.m. (CEST) at www.strabag.com.STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 89,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 20 billion.Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources.

12.02.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



View original content: EQS News