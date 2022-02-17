EQS-News: STRABAG SE reports records and expects records

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

STRABAG SE reports records and expects records



17.02.2022 / 10:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Output growth of 4 % to 16.1 billion

Order backlog at record level of 22.5 billion (+22 %)

Outlook for 2022: output should at least match record year of 2019, EBIT margin sustainably at >= 4 % STRABAG SE 2021 2020 % 2020-2021 Output volume 16,128.92 15,446.61 4 % Order backlog 22,500.85 18,369.02 22 % Employees 73,606 74,340 -1 % NORTH + WEST 2021 2020 % 2020-2021 Output volume 7,902.46 7,862.65 1 % Order backlog 11,628.13 9,158.18 27 % Employees 25,430 25,801 -1 % SOUTH + EAST 2021 2020 % 2020-2021 Output volume 4,930.38 4,632.60 6 % Order backlog 5,596.97 4,441.14 26 % Employees 20,685 20,512 1 % INTERNATIONAL + SPECIAL DIVISIONS 2021 2020 % 2020-2021 Output volume 3,161.46 2,811.86 12 % Order backlog 5,268.22 4,763.26 11 % Employees 20,610 21,339 -3 % OTHER 2021 2020 % 2020-2021 Output volume 134.62 139.50 -3 % Order backlog 7.53 6.44 17 % Employees 6,881 6,688 3 % STRABAG SE, the publicly listed European technology group for construction services, today announced its first figures for the 2021 financial year and gave an outlook for 2022. "2021 was an exceptionally successful year for us. We were still unable to match the record year of 2019 in terms of output - that should be achieved in 2022 - but an extraordinarily high EBIT margin for 2021 is on the horizon. We are very confident that we will achieve our goal of a sustained EBIT margin of at least 4 % from 2022 onwards," expects Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.



Output volume

The STRABAG SE Group recorded a 4 % higher output of 16,128.92 million in the 2021 financial year. This is mainly due to a 10 % upturn in the home market of Austria following the negative business development in the same period of the previous year as a result of the temporary suspension of construction work in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Growth was also recorded, among other places, in Germany, the Czech Republic and, due to ongoing megaprojects, in the UK.



Order backlog

At 22,500.85 million, the order backlog was 22 % higher than in the previous year - another record level. The order backlog increased especially in the home markets of Germany and Austria, but also in core markets such as Poland and Hungary, thanks to numerous new projects in a wide range of sectors.



In Germany, these projects include an office tower complex for Helaba in Frankfurt, a shipbuilding facility for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in Kiel and the six-lane expansion of the A8 motorway near Pforzheim along a length of 4.8 km. New orders in Poland comprise, among other things, two design-and-build projects for a 12 km section of the S19 motorway and the S12 bypass road for the city of Chem. In Hungary, the order books were filled in part by projects for a two-lane expansion of the R67 expressway over a length of 10 km, the expansion of a railway section of the TEN-T network and the gap closure of the M6 motorway to the Croatian border.



Employees

The number of employees decreased slightly by 1 % to 73,606, due mainly to the completion of tunnelling work for the Alto Maipo hydropower megaproject in Chile. This was contrasted by increases in the UK and Croatia, among other places. The remaining markets showed very mixed trends.



Outlook 2022

Based on the new record order backlog of around 22.5 billion at the end of 2021, the Management Board is confident that it will also be able to at least match the record output volume of 16.6 billion from 2019. Growth is expected in all three operating segments, but especially in South + East.



In terms of the EBIT margin (EBIT/revenue), the company is sticking to its target of achieving at least 4 % on a sustainable basis from 2022 onwards. The combination of numerous positive earnings effects in all segments led to a projected EBIT margin of close to 6 % for 2021. This exceptionally high level is not expected to be repeated in 2022, however. Net investments (cash flow from investing activities) in 2022 will likely not exceed 550 million.



Additional figures and details about the 2021 financial year will be available from 7:00 a.m. (CEST) on 29 April 2022 at www.strabag.com.



