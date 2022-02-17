|
EQS-News: STRABAG SE reports records and expects records
Output volume
The STRABAG SE Group recorded a 4 % higher output of 16,128.92 million in the 2021 financial year. This is mainly due to a 10 % upturn in the home market of Austria following the negative business development in the same period of the previous year as a result of the temporary suspension of construction work in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Growth was also recorded, among other places, in Germany, the Czech Republic and, due to ongoing megaprojects, in the UK.
Order backlog
At 22,500.85 million, the order backlog was 22 % higher than in the previous year - another record level. The order backlog increased especially in the home markets of Germany and Austria, but also in core markets such as Poland and Hungary, thanks to numerous new projects in a wide range of sectors.
In Germany, these projects include an office tower complex for Helaba in Frankfurt, a shipbuilding facility for thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in Kiel and the six-lane expansion of the A8 motorway near Pforzheim along a length of 4.8 km. New orders in Poland comprise, among other things, two design-and-build projects for a 12 km section of the S19 motorway and the S12 bypass road for the city of Chem. In Hungary, the order books were filled in part by projects for a two-lane expansion of the R67 expressway over a length of 10 km, the expansion of a railway section of the TEN-T network and the gap closure of the M6 motorway to the Croatian border.
Employees
The number of employees decreased slightly by 1 % to 73,606, due mainly to the completion of tunnelling work for the Alto Maipo hydropower megaproject in Chile. This was contrasted by increases in the UK and Croatia, among other places. The remaining markets showed very mixed trends.
Outlook 2022
Based on the new record order backlog of around 22.5 billion at the end of 2021, the Management Board is confident that it will also be able to at least match the record output volume of 16.6 billion from 2019. Growth is expected in all three operating segments, but especially in South + East.
In terms of the EBIT margin (EBIT/revenue), the company is sticking to its target of achieving at least 4 % on a sustainable basis from 2022 onwards. The combination of numerous positive earnings effects in all segments led to a projected EBIT margin of close to 6 % for 2021. This exceptionally high level is not expected to be repeated in 2022, however. Net investments (cash flow from investing activities) in 2022 will likely not exceed 550 million.
Additional figures and details about the 2021 financial year will be available from 7:00 a.m. (CEST) on 29 April 2022 at www.strabag.com.
