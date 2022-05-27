EQS-News: STRABAG SE: Rescheduling of the 18th Annual General Meeting to 24 June 2022

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

STRABAG SE: Rescheduling of the 18th Annual General Meeting to 24 June 2022



27.05.2022 / 09:53

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Management Board of STRABAG SE has decided on Friday, 24 June 2022 at 9:00 a.m. as the new date and time for the 18th Annual General Meeting. The General Meeting will again be held as a virtual meeting. The convening notice can be found on the website at



Due to a technical error in the convening process, STRABAG SE has rescheduled the 18th Annual General Meeting that had been originally convened for 10 June 2022.The Management Board of STRABAG SE has decided on Friday, 24 June 2022 at 9:00 a.m. as the new date and time for the 18th Annual General Meeting. The General Meeting will again be held as a virtual meeting. The convening notice can be found on the website at www.strabag.com/HV2022 . The Management Board apologises to the shareholders for any inconvenience.

