EQS-News: STRABAG SE: Rescheduling of the 18th Annual General Meeting to 24 June 2022

STRABAG SE: Rescheduling of the 18th Annual General Meeting to 24 June 2022

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to a technical error in the convening process, STRABAG SE has rescheduled the 18th Annual General Meeting that had been originally convened for 10 June 2022.

The Management Board of STRABAG SE has decided on Friday, 24 June 2022 at 9:00 a.m. as the new date and time for the 18th Annual General Meeting. The General Meeting will again be held as a virtual meeting. The convening notice can be found on the website at www.strabag.com/HV2022. The Management Board apologises to the shareholders for any inconvenience.

STRABAG SE is a European-based technology partner for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 74,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of around 16 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available at www.strabag.com.
 

Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 22422 - 1174
Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177
E-mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
Internet: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1362563

 
