EQS-News: STRABAG SE Trading Statement 3M/2026: Solid output growth despite adverse weather conditions

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

STRABAG SE Trading Statement 3M/2026: Solid output growth despite adverse weather conditions



21.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



STRABAG SE Trading Statement 3M/2026: Solid output growth despite adverse weather conditions Output up 4% year on year

Order backlog further expanded to € 33.1 billion (+18%)

2026 guidance confirmed: output of approx. € 22 billion, EBIT margin 5.0%–5.5% STRABAG SE 3M/2026 3M/2025 ? % Output volume 3,869.73 3,716.19 4 Order backlog 33,062.79 28,049.52 18 Employees (FTE) 78,151 76,823 2 NORTH + WEST 3M/2026 3M/2025 ? % Output volume 1,689.03 1,533.32 10 Order backlog 13,558.40 13,091.20 4 Employees (FTE) 23,212 22,829 2 SOUTH + EAST 3M/2026 3M/2025 ? % Output volume 1,178.30 1,126.07 5 Order backlog 8,610.12 8,530.40 1 Employees (FTE) 24,411 23,738 3 INTERNATIONAL + SPECIAL DIVISIONS 3M/2026 3M/2025 ? % Output volume 955.97 1,009.02 -5 Order backlog 10,869.70 6,380.28 70 Employees (FTE) 22,232 22,310 0 OTHER 3M/2026 3M/2025 ? % Output volume 46.43 47.78 -3 Order backlog 24.57 47.64 -48 Employees (FTE) 8,296 7,946 4 Output / order backlog in millions of €



The publicly listed European technology group for construction services STRABAG SE today announced its figures for the first quarter of 2026. “STRABAG has made a successful start to the 2026 financial year. Although the cold temperatures in January and February meant that transportation infrastructure projects got under way later than usual, we nevertheless managed to increase our output and further expand our order backlog. This demonstrates the solid demand in our core markets and confirms that our broad positioning enables us to effectively offset such fluctuations”, explains Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE.



Output volume

Despite prolonged cold spells in parts of Europe, the STRABAG SE Group increased output by 4% to € 3,869.73 million in the first quarter of 2026. In Poland and Austria in particular, output remained below the prior-year level due to the adverse weather conditions. This development was more than offset by significant growth in Germany and the Czech Republic, however. In addition, notable increases in output were also recorded in Croatia and Slovenia.



Order backlog

The order backlog of STRABAG SE continued to grow during the first three months of the year and amounted to € 33,062.79 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of 18% year on year and of 5% compared to year-end 2025. The strongest growth was recorded in the Americas as well as in Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany.



Significant order intakes in the first quarter of 2026 included mining contracts in Chile with a total volume of around € 800 million, as well as major mobility infrastructure projects in the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Poland. In Austria, contracts were secured for an education campus as part of a public-private partnership project and for a data centre, among other things, while in Germany public-sector and commercial building construction projects in particular – including the sustainable B’Ella urban development at Berlin Südkreuz – contributed to the increase in the order backlog.



Employees

In the first quarter of 2026, the STRABAG SE Group employed an average of 78,151 people (FTE), an increase of 2% compared to the previous year. The increase in headcount was primarily recorded in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic and reflects the positive development of the order backlog.



Outlook 2026

Based on the figures for the first quarter, the Management Board continues to uphold its targets for the 2026 financial year unchanged. Output is expected to reach approximately € 22 billion, representing growth of around 8% compared to the previous year. From today’s perspective, the EBIT margin is expected to be within a range of 5.0% to 5.5%. Net investments (cash flow from investing activities) are forecast at no more than € 1,500 million and, alongside the acquisition of construction machinery, particularly reflect planned acquisitions as part of Strategy 2030.



With regard to the possible effects of the Iran war, it remains to be seen how long the conflict will continue. Wherever possible, STRABAG uses price escalation clauses in contracts and pursues a local and long-term procurement policy.

STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 89,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 20 billion.



Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources. More information is available at www.strabag.com. The publicly listed European technology group for construction services STRABAG SE today announced its figures for the first quarter of 2026. “STRABAG has made a successful start to the 2026 financial year. Although the cold temperatures in January and February meant that transportation infrastructure projects got under way later than usual, we nevertheless managed to increase our output and further expand our order backlog. This demonstrates the solid demand in our core markets and confirms that our broad positioning enables us to effectively offset such fluctuations”, explains Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE.Despite prolonged cold spells in parts of Europe, the STRABAG SE Group increased output by 4% to € 3,869.73 million in the first quarter of 2026. In Poland and Austria in particular, output remained below the prior-year level due to the adverse weather conditions. This development was more than offset by significant growth in Germany and the Czech Republic, however. In addition, notable increases in output were also recorded in Croatia and Slovenia.The order backlog of STRABAG SE continued to grow during the first three months of the year and amounted to € 33,062.79 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of 18% year on year and of 5% compared to year-end 2025. The strongest growth was recorded in the Americas as well as in Austria, the Czech Republic and Germany.Significant order intakes in the first quarter of 2026 included mining contracts in Chile with a total volume of around € 800 million, as well as major mobility infrastructure projects in the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Poland. In Austria, contracts were secured for an education campus as part of a public-private partnership project and for a data centre, among other things, while in Germany public-sector and commercial building construction projects in particular – including the sustainable B’Ella urban development at Berlin Südkreuz – contributed to the increase in the order backlog.In the first quarter of 2026, the STRABAG SE Group employed an average of 78,151 people (FTE), an increase of 2% compared to the previous year. The increase in headcount was primarily recorded in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic and reflects the positive development of the order backlog.Based on the figures for the first quarter, the Management Board continues to uphold its targets for the 2026 financial year unchanged. Output is expected to reach approximately € 22 billion, representing growth of around 8% compared to the previous year. From today’s perspective, the EBIT margin is expected to be within a range of 5.0% to 5.5%. Net investments (cash flow from investing activities) are forecast at no more than € 1,500 million and, alongside the acquisition of construction machinery, particularly reflect planned acquisitions as part of Strategy 2030.With regard to the possible effects of the Iran war, it remains to be seen how long the conflict will continue. Wherever possible, STRABAG uses price escalation clauses in contracts and pursues a local and long-term procurement policy.is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 89,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 20 billion.Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources. More information is available at www.strabag.com.

21.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



View original content: EQS News