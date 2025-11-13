EQS-News: STRABAG SE Trading Statement 9M/2025: historic milestone – order backlog surpasses € 30 billion for first time

EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

STRABAG SE Trading Statement 9M/2025: historic milestone – order backlog surpasses € 30 billion for first time



13.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



STRABAG SE Trading Statement 9M/2025: historic milestone – order backlog surpasses € 30 billion for first time Output up 6% to € 14.4 billion

Order backlog up 24% year-on-year – new record high of € 31.4 billion

Outlook for 2025: output forecast lowered slightly to approx. € 20.5 billion, EBIT margin target raised to = 5.0% STRABAG SE 9M/2025 9M/2024 % 9M/2024–9M/2025 Output volume 14,447.07 13,618.21 6% Order backlog 31,362.00 25,335.23 24% Employees (FTE) 79,863 77,953 2% NORTH + WEST 9M/2025 9M/2024 % 9M/2024–9M/2025 Output volume 5,950.05 5,874.35 1% Order backlog 13,817.71 12,206.23 13% Employees (FTE) 22,963 22,237 3% SOUTH + EAST 9M/2025 9M/2024 % 9M/2024–9M/2025 Output volume 5,388.57 5,268.07 2% Order backlog 8,439.31 8,151.41 4% Employees (FTE) 25,996 26,715 -3% INTERNATIONAL +

SPECIAL DIVISIONS 9M/2025 9M/2024 % 9M/2024–9M/2025 Output volume 2,981.47 2,288.01 30% Order backlog 9,087.55 4,954.52 83% Employees (FTE) 22,920 21,373 7% OTHER 9M/2025 9M/2024 % 9M/2024–9M/2025 Output volume 126.98 187.78 -32% Order backlog 17.43 23.07 -24% Employees (FTE) 7,984 7,628 5% Output / order backlog in millions of €

The publicly listed European technology group for construction services STRABAG SE today announced its figures for the first nine months of 2025. “That our order backlog has surpassed € 30 billion for the first time clearly demonstrates that our focus on growth markets such as energy and water infrastructure, mobility and high-tech construction is paying off. The consistent implementation of our Strategy 2030 is clearly reflected in our results. Despite challenges in individual markets, we continue to expect clear output growth for the full year 2025 – once again proving our strength and resilience,” said Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE.



Output volume

In the first nine months of 2025, the STRABAG Group increased its output by 6% to € 14,447.07 million. Roughly half of this growth was due to the acquisition of Georgiou Group in Australia. In its established markets, STRABAG recorded the strongest gains in Poland, the Czech Republic, and building construction and civil engineering in Germany, driven by major projects in the fields of mobility and energy infrastructure as well as industrial and high-tech construction. Output in the United Kingdom declined due to output components for megaprojects being shifted into the following year. In Germany, the 2025 budget was not approved until October, following the federal elections, which had a dampening effect on local road construction activity.



Order backlog

As at 30 September 2025, STRABAG’s order backlog rose to € 31,362.00 million – surpassing the € 30 billion mark for the first time in company history. Year on year, this represents a substantial increase of 24% or € 6.0 billion. Several flagship projects won in the third quarter 2025 in line with Strategy 2030 contributed to this development. The largest increases were achieved in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria, with Australia contributing around € 700 million to this growth.



In the energy and water infrastructure segment, STRABAG, as part of a consortium, was awarded a major water infrastructure contract in the UK. In Germany, the company secured another large-scale project in power transmission construction, while in Austria STRABAG is building one of Europe’s largest electrolysis plants for OMV. In the field of mobility infrastructure, railway construction contracts have already totalled more than € 1 billion so far this year, with additional projects added in the Czech Republic and Germany in the third quarter. Outside Europe, STRABAG was commissioned to expand the Reid Highway in Perth, Australia. The company again demonstrated its expertise in high-tech construction, winning the contract for the first phase of the IPAI Campus for artificial intelligence in Germany.



Employees

In the first nine months of 2025, STRABAG employed an average of 79,863 people (FTE), up 2% year on year. The increase was driven by the acquisition in Australia and output-related staff expansions, particularly in Poland, the Middle East, the Czech Republic and Germany. In the Americas, employee numbers declined in line with the project pipeline.



Outlook 2025

For the 2025 financial year, the Management Board is lowering its output forecast slightly to around € 20.5 billion. This still corresponds to growth of approximately 7% year on year and an increase in output across all operating segments. The growth is being slowed by temporary shifts in output contributions for UK megaprojects as well as delayed output in local road construction in Germany, resulting from the provisional federal budget that was in place until October because of the general elections. The EBIT margin target, on the other hand, is being raised to = 5.0%. Net investments (cash flow from investing activities) are forecast at no more than € 1.4 billion, in line with the implementation of Strategy 2030.

STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 86,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 19 billion.



Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources. More information is available at www.strabag.com. The publicly listed European technology group for construction services STRABAG SE today announced its figures for the first nine months of 2025. “That our order backlog has surpassed € 30 billion for the first time clearly demonstrates that our focus on growth markets such as energy and water infrastructure, mobility and high-tech construction is paying off. The consistent implementation of our Strategy 2030 is clearly reflected in our results. Despite challenges in individual markets, we continue to expect clear output growth for the full year 2025 – once again proving our strength and resilience,” said Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE.In the first nine months of 2025, the STRABAG Group increased its output by 6% to € 14,447.07 million. Roughly half of this growth was due to the acquisition of Georgiou Group in Australia. In its established markets, STRABAG recorded the strongest gains in Poland, the Czech Republic, and building construction and civil engineering in Germany, driven by major projects in the fields of mobility and energy infrastructure as well as industrial and high-tech construction. Output in the United Kingdom declined due to output components for megaprojects being shifted into the following year. In Germany, the 2025 budget was not approved until October, following the federal elections, which had a dampening effect on local road construction activity.As at 30 September 2025, STRABAG’s order backlog rose to € 31,362.00 million – surpassing the € 30 billion mark for the first time in company history. Year on year, this represents a substantial increase of 24% or € 6.0 billion. Several flagship projects won in the third quarter 2025 in line with Strategy 2030 contributed to this development. The largest increases were achieved in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria, with Australia contributing around € 700 million to this growth.In the energy and water infrastructure segment, STRABAG, as part of a consortium, was awarded a major water infrastructure contract in the UK. In Germany, the company secured another large-scale project in power transmission construction, while in Austria STRABAG is building one of Europe’s largest electrolysis plants for OMV. In the field of mobility infrastructure, railway construction contracts have already totalled more than € 1 billion so far this year, with additional projects added in the Czech Republic and Germany in the third quarter. Outside Europe, STRABAG was commissioned to expand the Reid Highway in Perth, Australia. The company again demonstrated its expertise in high-tech construction, winning the contract for the first phase of the IPAI Campus for artificial intelligence in Germany.In the first nine months of 2025, STRABAG employed an average of 79,863 people (FTE), up 2% year on year. The increase was driven by the acquisition in Australia and output-related staff expansions, particularly in Poland, the Middle East, the Czech Republic and Germany. In the Americas, employee numbers declined in line with the project pipeline.For the 2025 financial year, the Management Board is lowering its output forecast slightly to around € 20.5 billion. This still corresponds to growth of approximately 7% year on year and an increase in output across all operating segments. The growth is being slowed by temporary shifts in output contributions for UK megaprojects as well as delayed output in local road construction in Germany, resulting from the provisional federal budget that was in place until October because of the general elections. The EBIT margin target, on the other hand, is being raised to = 5.0%. Net investments (cash flow from investing activities) are forecast at no more than € 1.4 billion, in line with the implementation of Strategy 2030.STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 86,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 19 billion.Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources. More information is available at www.strabag.com.

13.11.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group



View original content: EQS News