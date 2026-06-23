EQS-News: STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLVES DIVIDEND AND APPROVES ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLVES DIVIDEND AND APPROVES ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS



23.06.2026 / 16:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLVES DIVIDEND AND APPROVES ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Birkenfeld, June 23, 2026

Shareholders at today’s Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) approved all agenda items submitted for resolution for resolution with clear majorities.

As proposed, STRATEC will enable its shareholders to participate in the company’s performance by distributing a dividend of € 0.60 per share for the past 2024 financial year (previous year’s dividend: € 0.60 per share). The distribution total amounts to € 7.3 million and will be paid to shareholders via their depositing banks on June 26, 2026.

Furthermore, shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and elected PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs-gesellschaft (PwC), Frankfurt and Main, as auditor for the 2026 financial year. In addition, the remuneration report was approved.

Overall, 70.1 percent of the company’s registered share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.stratec.com/agm, where details of voting results have also been published.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler, CFA | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

ir@stratec.com

www.stratec.com