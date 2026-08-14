STRATEC Aktie
WKN DE: STRA55 / ISIN: DE000STRA555
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14.08.2026 06:55:04
EQS-News: STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2026
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EQS-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2026
Birkenfeld, August 14, 2026
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026 with the publication of its Half-Year Financial Report H1|2026.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted; bps = basis points; cc = constant-currency
1 To facilitate comparison, figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses).
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Sales with Analyzer Systems showed constant-currency growth of 15.4% (nominal: +13.7%) from € 34.9 million to € 39.7 million in the first half of 2026. The revival in demand already noticeable at the end of the past financial year continued in the second quarter of 2026, with particularly dynamic developments shown by call-up volumes in the fields of immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and immunohematology. By contrast, call-up volumes in the field of veterinary diagnostics and for products within the Diatron brand decreased due to an ongoing challenging climate in these submarkets.
Sales with Service Parts and Consumables showed a reduction at constant currency of 11.9% (nominal: -14.1%) to € 46.1 million, as against € 53.7 million in the first half of 2025. The sales performance here continued to be adversely affected by measures taken since the end of the past financial year at customers with amended ownership structures. These are manifestly intended to boost capital efficiency and achieve targeted optimizations in service costs and associated stock levels.
Given the previous year’s high basis of comparison, sales at constant currency in the Development and Services business decreased by 7.8% (nominal: -9.0%) to € 26.2 million, compared with € 28.8 million in the first half of 2025.
CONSOLIDATED SALES BY OPERATING DIVISION
Adjusted EBIT amounted to € 7.7 million in the first half of 2026, compared with € 8.5 million in the previous year’s period. The adjusted EBIT margin stood at 6.9% and thus almost reached the previous year’s figure of 7.2%. Profitability nevertheless showed a significant improvement in the second quarter of 2026, with the adjusted EBIT margin reaching 11.9% in this period (Q2/2025: 5.4%). The reduction in the margin in the first half of 2026 was principally attributable to negative effects of scale, as well as to sales mix and product mix effects. The margin benefited, by contrast, from ongoing consistent cost discipline and from currency translation effects, which have been recognized under other operating income and expenses.
Adjusted consolidated net income amounted to € 4.1 million in the first half of 2026, compared with € 5.0 million in the first half of 2025. On this basis, adjusted earnings per share stood at € 0.34 (H1/2025: € 0.41).
Thanks to consistent working capital management and the reduction in receivables following the strong year-end business in 2025, the cash flow from operating activities showed a marked improvement from € -5.8 million to € 29.7 million.
To facilitate comparison, the key earnings figures for the first half of 2026 have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganisation expenses). A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Half-Year Financial Report H1|2026 also published today.
2026 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
For the 2026 financial year, STRATEC continues to budget for investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to 6.5% to 8.5% of sales (2025: 6.5%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
In addition, STRATEC has launched a program for one partner to adapt an existing research use only (RUO) platform also for in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) use. The platform is designed to support translational research, precision medicine, and the early detection of diseases. Its areas of application comprise neurology, oncology, and immunology.
Given ongoing changes in the regulatory environment, such as the growing requirements placed by the FDA in cybersecurity and changes in the environmental regulations governing material conformity, demand for activities in the field of lifecycle management is rising further. This development is sustainably changing customer relationships, as a higher degree of support and expertise is required throughout the whole of the product lifecycle. As a result, STRATEC witnessed increased demand for its cybersecurity tools and associated services in the second quarter and concluded several agreements with its partners.
In parallel, increasing regulatory complexity and associated requirements continue to raise barriers to market entry. This requires full-service providers to further expand and adjust their range of services. STRATEC therefore expects these trends to lead in the long term to a consolidation of providers within the sector. STRATEC is well positioned to address these developments and can draw here on its extensive expertise in lifecycle management, its regulatory know-how, and its broad-based portfolio of cybersecurity services.
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT H1|2026
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20260814 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
|EQS News ID:
|2382770
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2382770 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
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