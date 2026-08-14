EQS-News: STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2026

EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2026



14.08.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2026

Significantly more dynamic business performance in second quarter of 2026; as expected, year-on-year shortfall in sales and earnings reduced by end of H1/2026

Consolidated sales in H1/2026 -3.3% at constant currency to € 112.5 million (H1/2025: € 118.6 million)

Adjusted EBIT margin in H1/2026 almost matches previous year’s figure thanks to significant upturn in profitability in second quarter of 2026 (adj. EBIT Q2/2026: +125.3%)

Operating cash flow grows to € 29.7 million in H1/2026 (H1/2025: € -5.8 million)

Ongoing high demand from customers for lifecycle management projects

2026 guidance confirmed: sales at constant currency expected to show growth in medium to high single-digit percentage range with adjusted EBIT margin at previous year’s level (2025: 10.0%)

Birkenfeld, August 14, 2026

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026 with the publication of its Half-Year Financial Report H1|2026.

KEY FIGURES 1

€ 000s H1/2026 H1/2025 Change Q2/2026 Q2/2025 Change Sales 112,536 118,590 -5.1%

(cc: -3.3%) 59,110 58,227 +1.5%

(cc: +2.4%) Adj. EBITDA 15,691 16,070 -2.4% 10,999 6,765 +62.6% Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 13.9 13.6 +30 bps 18.6 11.6 +700 bps Adj. EBIT 7,731 8,487 -8.9% 7,039 3,124 +125.3% Adj. EBIT margin (%) 6.9 7.2 -30 bps 11.9 5.4 +650 bps Adj. consolidated net income 4,112 4,978 -17.4% 5,222 1,823 +186.5% Adj. earnings per share (€) 0.34 0.41 -17.1% 0.43 0.15 +186.7% Earnings per share (€) 0.20 0.21 -4.8% 0.34 0.09 +277.8%

Adj. = adjusted; bps = basis points; cc = constant-currency

1 To facilitate comparison, figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses).



“As expected, following the subdued start to the 2026 financial year the STRATEC Group’s business performance gained considerable momentum in the second quarter, with significant improvements in sales and in key profitability figures in particular when compared with both the first quarter and the previous year’s quarter. Our consistent cost discipline played a key role in this respect. Our customers’ order behavior and decisions remain subject to a significantly elevated degree of volatility. As in previous years, our company faces challenges resulting from highly marked intra-year fluctuations in demand. Based on current orders and the order forecasts received from our customers, we expect to achieve the growth planned for the current financial year almost exclusively with very strong year-end business volumes. In parallel, we are pressing consistently ahead with transferring newly developed systems as planned to series production. The upcoming product launches form a key foundation for the medium-term growth ambitions we have communicated and will increasingly contribute to the STRATEC Group’s further development”, comments Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC SE.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Consolidated sales of the STRATEC Group decreased by 3.3% at constant currency (nominal: -5.1%) to € 112.5 million in the first half of 2026 (H1/2025: € 118.6 million). In the second quarter of 2026, constant-currency sales grew by 2.4% compared with the previous year’s quarter, making up for part of the shortfall in sales recorded at the beginning of the year.

Sales with Analyzer Systems showed constant-currency growth of 15.4% (nominal: +13.7%) from € 34.9 million to € 39.7 million in the first half of 2026. The revival in demand already noticeable at the end of the past financial year continued in the second quarter of 2026, with particularly dynamic developments shown by call-up volumes in the fields of immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and immunohematology. By contrast, call-up volumes in the field of veterinary diagnostics and for products within the Diatron brand decreased due to an ongoing challenging climate in these submarkets.

Sales with Service Parts and Consumables showed a reduction at constant currency of 11.9% (nominal: -14.1%) to € 46.1 million, as against € 53.7 million in the first half of 2025. The sales performance here continued to be adversely affected by measures taken since the end of the past financial year at customers with amended ownership structures. These are manifestly intended to boost capital efficiency and achieve targeted optimizations in service costs and associated stock levels.

Given the previous year’s high basis of comparison, sales at constant currency in the Development and Services business decreased by 7.8% (nominal: -9.0%) to € 26.2 million, compared with € 28.8 million in the first half of 2025.

CONSOLIDATED SALES BY OPERATING DIVISION

€ 000s H1/2026 H1/2025 Change Constant-currency change Analyzer Systems 39,732 34,933 +13.7% +15.4% Service Parts and Consumables 46,127 53,728 -14.1% -11.9% Development and Services (including pre-serial systems) 26,161 28,750 -9.0% -7.8% Other Activities 516 1,179 -56.2% -56.2% Consolidated sales 112,536 118,590 -5.1% -3.3%

Adjusted EBIT amounted to € 7.7 million in the first half of 2026, compared with € 8.5 million in the previous year’s period. The adjusted EBIT margin stood at 6.9% and thus almost reached the previous year’s figure of 7.2%. Profitability nevertheless showed a significant improvement in the second quarter of 2026, with the adjusted EBIT margin reaching 11.9% in this period (Q2/2025: 5.4%). The reduction in the margin in the first half of 2026 was principally attributable to negative effects of scale, as well as to sales mix and product mix effects. The margin benefited, by contrast, from ongoing consistent cost discipline and from currency translation effects, which have been recognized under other operating income and expenses.

Adjusted consolidated net income amounted to € 4.1 million in the first half of 2026, compared with € 5.0 million in the first half of 2025. On this basis, adjusted earnings per share stood at € 0.34 (H1/2025: € 0.41).

Thanks to consistent working capital management and the reduction in receivables following the strong year-end business in 2025, the cash flow from operating activities showed a marked improvement from € -5.8 million to € 29.7 million.

To facilitate comparison, the key earnings figures for the first half of 2026 have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganisation expenses). A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Half-Year Financial Report H1|2026 also published today.

2026 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The first-half sales and earnings performance confirmed the assumptions made in the company’s intra-year planning for its 2026 financial guidance. As a result, and based on current orders and order forecasts received from customers, which are currently subject to highly elevated volatility, STRATEC’s Board of Management can confirm the guidance provided for the 2026 financial year. STRATEC expects to generate year-on-year constant-currency consolidated sales growth in a medium to high single-digit percentage range in the 2026 financial year. The envisaged sales growth is expected to be generated almost exclusively from strong year-end business. The adjusted EBIT margin for 2026 is expected to approximate to the previous year’s level (2025: 10.0%).

For the 2026 financial year, STRATEC continues to budget for investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to 6.5% to 8.5% of sales (2025: 6.5%).

PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Together with its partners, STRATEC pressed further ahead as planned with numerous development projects in the first half of 2026. These particularly include the transfer currently underway of newly developed systems to serial production. The market launch of these systems by partners is currently scheduled for mid-2027.

In addition, STRATEC has launched a program for one partner to adapt an existing research use only (RUO) platform also for in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) use. The platform is designed to support translational research, precision medicine, and the early detection of diseases. Its areas of application comprise neurology, oncology, and immunology.

Given ongoing changes in the regulatory environment, such as the growing requirements placed by the FDA in cybersecurity and changes in the environmental regulations governing material conformity, demand for activities in the field of lifecycle management is rising further. This development is sustainably changing customer relationships, as a higher degree of support and expertise is required throughout the whole of the product lifecycle. As a result, STRATEC witnessed increased demand for its cybersecurity tools and associated services in the second quarter and concluded several agreements with its partners.

In parallel, increasing regulatory complexity and associated requirements continue to raise barriers to market entry. This requires full-service providers to further expand and adjust their range of services. STRATEC therefore expects these trends to lead in the long term to a consolidation of providers within the sector. STRATEC is well positioned to address these developments and can draw here on its extensive expertise in lifecycle management, its regulatory know-how, and its broad-based portfolio of cybersecurity services.

DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL

Including personnel hired from employment agencies and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,383 employees as of June 30, 2026, corresponding to a reduction of 2.3% compared with the previous year’s reporting date (June 30, 2025: 1,416 employees).

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT H1|2026

The Half-Year Financial Report H1|2026 of STRATEC SE has been published on the company’s website at www.stratec.com/financial_reports.

CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST

To mark the publication of the definitive results for the first six months of 2026, STRATEC will hold a conference call in English at 2.00 p.m. (CEST) today, Friday, August 14, 2026.

You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration

The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20260814 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler, CFA | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

ir@stratec.com

www.stratec.com