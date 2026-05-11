STRATEC Aktie
WKN DE: STRA55 / ISIN: DE000STRA555
|
11.05.2026 06:55:04
EQS-News: STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026
|
EQS-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026
Birkenfeld, May 11, 2026
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and key events for the period from January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement Q1|2026.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted
“As predicted upon publication of our 2025 results, the STRATEC Group posted a subdued start to the new year. The reductions in sales and key earnings figures in what is still a challenging market climate are nevertheless consistent with our planning and thus also accounted for in the targets we have communicated for 2026. Based on customer orders received, we expect to see a notably more dynamic business performance in the second quarter already and especially in the second half of 2026. Not least in view of the preparations currently underway to transfer projects to serial production, we are convinced of our company’s medium to long-term growth prospects. That is also reflected in the targets we recently published for the period through 2030. Over and above that, at the beginning of the year we pressed further ahead with implementing measures to enhance our efficiency and manage our costs”: Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC SE.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Due to negative scale effects and significant sales and product mix effects, particularly due to the lower share of high-margin Service Parts and Consumables sales, adjusted EBIT fell from € 5.4 million in the previous year’s period to € 0.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The adjusted EBIT margin therefore stood at 1.3% and, consistent with the company’s intra-year planning, fell significantly short of the previous year’s figure of 8.9%.
The reduction in operating profitability also led adjusted consolidated net income to decrease from € 3.2 million in the previous year to € -1.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share (diluted) for the first quarter of 2026 therefore stood at € -0.09, as against € 0.26 in the previous year.
Free cash flow improved significantly, rising from € -8.3 million in the previous year’s quarter to € 18.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. This positive cash flow performance was driven by the strong momentum in Systems sales that had already emerged toward the end of the 2025 financial year. Given what remains a highly pronounced degree of seasonality, this led the elevated volume of trade receivables reported at the end of the year to decrease in Q1 2026.
To facilitate comparison, the earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses). A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with the unadjusted key earnings figures can be found in the Quarterly Statement Q1|2026 also published today.
2026 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Furthermore, investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to a total of 6.5% to 8.5% of sales are still budgeted for the 2026 financial year (2025: 6.5%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2026
FORTHCOMING DATES
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20260511 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2324400
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2324400 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRATEC SE
|
06:55
|EQS-News: STRATEC MIT ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE QUARTAL 2026 (EQS Group)
|
06:55
|EQS-News: STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026 (EQS Group)
|
04.05.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Stratec auf 21 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
28.04.26
|EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26