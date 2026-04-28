EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR



28.04.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

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STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

Consolidated sales at constant currency almost match previous year’s figure in 2025 despite ongoing challenging market climate; highly dynamic system sales in Q4/2025

Margin forecast met despite lower benefits of scale; adjusted EBIT margin of 10.0% in 2025 (2024: 13.0%)

Numerous forthcoming product launches mark entry into new growth phase

Positive growth outlook for 2026 and adoption of multiyear targets through to 2030

Dividend of € 0.60 per share proposed for 2025 (2024: 0.60 € per share)

Birkenfeld, April 28, 2026

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025 with the publication of its 2025 Annual Report.

KEY FIGURES 1

€ 000s FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Sales 250,863 257,624 -2.6%

(cc: -1.1%) Adj. EBITDA 40,645 49,214 -17.4% Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 16.2 19.1 -290 bps Adj. EBIT 25,166 33,459 -24.8% Adj. EBIT margin (%) 10.0 13.0 -300 bps Adj. consolidated net income 14,218 20,496 -30.6% Adj. earnings per share (€) 1.17 1.69 -30.8%

Adj. = adjusted, bps = basis points, cc = constant-currency

1 For comparison purposes, the adjusted figures for 2025 have been adjusted to exclude amortization from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions, as well as for impairments of intangible assets, write-downs of inventories, and other one-off items (including consulting expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses).

“In the 2025 financial year, we maintained our sales virtually stable in a market climate shaped by geopolitical tensions and volatile trade policies. Not only that: By ensuring consistent cost management and continually optimizing our internal processes, we met our target for the adjusted EBIT margin. This way, we again documented the resilience of our business model. Thanks to our young portfolio and numerous forthcoming product launches, we see STRATEC at the beginning of new growth phase and expect to return to our trajectory of long-term, sustainable growth from 2026 already. This expectation is also reflected in the targets published today for the period through to 2030”, Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC SE.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

In the 2025 financial year, the STRATEC Group was confronted by a market climate that has remained persistently challenging since the pandemic. Ongoing volatility in global trade policies and numerous geopolitical crises created additional uncertainties, which impacted on customers’ order behavior and adversely affected supply chain stability in the year under report. Against this backdrop, STRATEC’s consolidated sales of € 250.9 million remained virtually stable in 2025 (previous year: € 257.6 million), corresponding to constant-currency growth of -1.1% (nominal: -2.6%). Systems sales showed constant-currency growth of 6.3% (nominal: +4.9%) to €86.7 million (previous year: €82.7 million), supported by strong momentum towards the end of the year (a double-digit growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2025). Sales here benefited in particular from strong demand in the immunoassay systems business, as well as from ongoing stabilization in demand for molecular diagnostics system lines. Constant-currency sales with Service Parts & Consumables, by contrast, showed a 4.5% reduction (nominal: -6.2%) to € 103.6 million, with this being due to volatile order behavior in connection with changeable global trade restrictions, measures taken by customers to optimize logistics, and lower sales with liquid consumables (basis chemicals for analyses) in the hematology business at the Diatron brand. In keeping with expectations, and due in particular to the high basis for comparison set in the previous year, constant-currency sales with Development and Services decreased by 5.6% (nominal: -6.8%) to € 58.9 million.

CONSOLIDATED SALES BY OPERATING DIVISION

€ 000s FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Constant-currency

change Systems 86,727 82,671 +4.9% +6.3% Service Parts & Consumables 103,560 110,429 -6.2% -4.5% Development and Services 58,932 63,228 -6.8% -5.6% Other Activities 1,645 1,296 +26.9% +31.0% Consolidated sales 250,863 257,624 -2.6% -1.1%

Adjusted EBIT decreased from € 33.5 million to € 25.2 million in the 2025 financial year. The adjusted EBIT margin showed a corresponding reduction of 300 basis points to 10.0% (previous year: 13.0%). Despite significantly lower benefits of scale, the margin thus reached the lower end of the corridor forecast at the beginning of 2025. The reduction in profitability is chiefly due to the fact that, as forecast, the earnings contributions received from Development, Licenses, and Services in the previous year could not be repeated on the same scale in the 2025 financial year. Furthermore, the development in the margin was adversely affected by a less favorable product mix, increased input costs, and negative currency items.

Adjusted consolidated net income amounted to € 14.2 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: € 20.5 million). The financial expenses included in this figure decreased from € 5.9 million in the previous year to € 4.2 million in the 2025 financial year. This reflects the impact of the lower level of loan utilization over the year as a whole, as well as of the reduction in interest expenses for debt capital components with floating interest rates. Adjusted earnings per share (undiluted) amounted to € 1.17, as against € 1.69 in the previous year.

For comparison purposes, the earnings figures for 2025 have been adjusted to exclude amortization from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions, as well as for impairments of intangible assets, write-downs of inventories, and other one-off items (consulting expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses). The impairments recognized in the 2025 financial year mainly relate to a delayed market launch and lower sales potential for a product family at the Diatron brand. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income is provided in the 2025 Annual Report, which has also been published today.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2026

Driven by ongoing robust demand in the fields of immunoassays and immunohematology and a slight recovery in the field of molecular diagnostics and based on current orders and order forecasts received from customers, Systems sales are expected to increase significantly in the 2026 financial year. Against this backdrop, STRATEC expects to generate year-on-year constant-currency consolidated sales growth in a medium to high single-digit percentage range in the 2026 financial year. The resultant benefits of scale are expected to be partly to fully offset by rising input costs due not least to adverse geopolitical factors. Accordingly, the EBIT margin for 2026 is expected to approximate to the previous year’s level (2025: 10.0%). Based on intra-year order forecasts, sales growth will predominantly materialize in the second half of 2026, while the first quarter is expected to see a sharp reduction in sales, accompanied by an associated dip in profitability, not least as a result of the high volume of development sales realized in the previous year.

Furthermore, investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to a total of 6.5% to 8.5% of sales are budgeted for the 2026 financial year (2025: 6.5%).

GROWTH AND MARGIN TARGETS BY 2030

Given numerous product launches due to take place in the coming years for new and existing partners, STRATEC sees itself at the beginning of a new growth phase. In this context, the company has defined new medium-term targets for its sales growth and profitability in the period from 2026 to 2030.

Based on its figures for the 2025 financial year, for the period through to 2028 STRATEC aims to achieve annual average sales growth (CAGR) on a constant-currency basis of 6.0% to 8.0%. For the period 2029 to 2030, growth momentum is expected to increase to a constant-currency CAGR of 10.0% to 12.0%. The drivers of this development are, in particular, several products in an advanced ramp-up phase, as well as direct and uninterrupted product generation transitions with higher average prices. Furthermore, STRATEC expects to see continually rising sales contributions from new product launches and a slight recovery in demand for Systems, which were particularly affected by pandemic-related factors. In addition, STRATEC expects dynamic growth in its business with Service Parts & Consumables driven by further growth in the installed system base.

The company will supplement this growth by continuing to focus closely on operational and commercial excellence: By implementing targeted measures to optimize pricing, procurement, production, and service processes, profitability is expected to be continually increased over the entire period. Moreover, targeted portfolio optimization measures are planned. In view of these factors, the adjusted EBIT margin should rise to at least 13.0% by 2028 and to at least 15.0% by 2030.

STRATEC’s planning, and the targets it has derived on this basis for 2028 and 2030, do not account for sales of analyzer systems in the OEM cooperation business for which the final terms and conditions of supply agreements have not yet been finally negotiated or for which the customer has not yet placed any order.

PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Together with its partners, STRATEC made further scheduled advances with numerous development projects in the 2025 financial year, while also initiating additional cooperation agreements. Moreover, the company is witnessing growing demand for lifecycle transfers and growing interest in companies which, like STRATEC, assume full responsibility for design, manufacture, and delivery throughout the product lifecycle. This development is being driven by reorganization measures at customers, M&A activities, increased focus on products already established in the market, and changes in market conditions accompanied by increasingly strict materials procurement requirements. Against this backdrop, STRATEC was able, for example, to initiate a partnership for a high-throughput system established in the market in the molecular diagnostics business and to further press ahead with this cooperation in the fourth quarter of 2025.

DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL

Including temporary staff and trainees, STRATEC had a total of 1,403 employees as of December 31, 2025 (previous year: 1,450). The slight year-on-year reduction in the number of employees thus correlates with the company’s business performance.

DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

Given the company’s positive medium to long-term growth prospects and consistent with its continuity-based dividend policy, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of € 0.60 per share for the 2025 financial year for approval by the Annual General Meeting (previous year: € 0.60 per share).

2025 ANNUAL REPORT

The 2025 Annual Report of STRATEC SE has been published on the company’s website at www.stratec.com/financial_reports.

FORTHCOMING DATES

The Quarterly Statement Q1|2026 will be published on May 11, 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST

To mark the publication of the definitive results for the 2025 financial year, we will be holding a conference call in English at 2.00 p.m. (CEST) today, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration

The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20260428 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler, CFA | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

ir@stratec.com

www.stratec.com