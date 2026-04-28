STRATEC Aktie
WKN DE: STRA55 / ISIN: DE000STRA555
|
28.04.2026 06:55:03
EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR
|
EQS-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR
Birkenfeld, April 28, 2026
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025 with the publication of its 2025 Annual Report.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted, bps = basis points, cc = constant-currency
1 For comparison purposes, the adjusted figures for 2025 have been adjusted to exclude amortization from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions, as well as for impairments of intangible assets, write-downs of inventories, and other one-off items (including consulting expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses).
“In the 2025 financial year, we maintained our sales virtually stable in a market climate shaped by geopolitical tensions and volatile trade policies. Not only that: By ensuring consistent cost management and continually optimizing our internal processes, we met our target for the adjusted EBIT margin. This way, we again documented the resilience of our business model. Thanks to our young portfolio and numerous forthcoming product launches, we see STRATEC at the beginning of new growth phase and expect to return to our trajectory of long-term, sustainable growth from 2026 already. This expectation is also reflected in the targets published today for the period through to 2030”, Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC SE.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
CONSOLIDATED SALES BY OPERATING DIVISION
Adjusted EBIT decreased from € 33.5 million to € 25.2 million in the 2025 financial year. The adjusted EBIT margin showed a corresponding reduction of 300 basis points to 10.0% (previous year: 13.0%). Despite significantly lower benefits of scale, the margin thus reached the lower end of the corridor forecast at the beginning of 2025. The reduction in profitability is chiefly due to the fact that, as forecast, the earnings contributions received from Development, Licenses, and Services in the previous year could not be repeated on the same scale in the 2025 financial year. Furthermore, the development in the margin was adversely affected by a less favorable product mix, increased input costs, and negative currency items.
Adjusted consolidated net income amounted to € 14.2 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: € 20.5 million). The financial expenses included in this figure decreased from € 5.9 million in the previous year to € 4.2 million in the 2025 financial year. This reflects the impact of the lower level of loan utilization over the year as a whole, as well as of the reduction in interest expenses for debt capital components with floating interest rates. Adjusted earnings per share (undiluted) amounted to € 1.17, as against € 1.69 in the previous year.
For comparison purposes, the earnings figures for 2025 have been adjusted to exclude amortization from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions, as well as for impairments of intangible assets, write-downs of inventories, and other one-off items (consulting expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses). The impairments recognized in the 2025 financial year mainly relate to a delayed market launch and lower sales potential for a product family at the Diatron brand. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income is provided in the 2025 Annual Report, which has also been published today.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2026
Furthermore, investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to a total of 6.5% to 8.5% of sales are budgeted for the 2026 financial year (2025: 6.5%).
GROWTH AND MARGIN TARGETS BY 2030
Based on its figures for the 2025 financial year, for the period through to 2028 STRATEC aims to achieve annual average sales growth (CAGR) on a constant-currency basis of 6.0% to 8.0%. For the period 2029 to 2030, growth momentum is expected to increase to a constant-currency CAGR of 10.0% to 12.0%. The drivers of this development are, in particular, several products in an advanced ramp-up phase, as well as direct and uninterrupted product generation transitions with higher average prices. Furthermore, STRATEC expects to see continually rising sales contributions from new product launches and a slight recovery in demand for Systems, which were particularly affected by pandemic-related factors. In addition, STRATEC expects dynamic growth in its business with Service Parts & Consumables driven by further growth in the installed system base.
The company will supplement this growth by continuing to focus closely on operational and commercial excellence: By implementing targeted measures to optimize pricing, procurement, production, and service processes, profitability is expected to be continually increased over the entire period. Moreover, targeted portfolio optimization measures are planned. In view of these factors, the adjusted EBIT margin should rise to at least 13.0% by 2028 and to at least 15.0% by 2030.
STRATEC’s planning, and the targets it has derived on this basis for 2028 and 2030, do not account for sales of analyzer systems in the OEM cooperation business for which the final terms and conditions of supply agreements have not yet been finally negotiated or for which the customer has not yet placed any order.
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
DIVIDEND PROPOSAL
2025 ANNUAL REPORT
FORTHCOMING DATES
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20260428 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
28.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2316056
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2316056 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!