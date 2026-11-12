EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026

EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026



12.11.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026

Adjusted EBIT margin in 9M/2026 increases to 8.3% (9M/2025: 7.3%) based on ongoing high profitability in third quarter (adj. EBIT margin in Q3/2026: 11.3%)

Consolidated sales -5.0% at constant currency to € 164.9 million in 9M/2026 (9M/2025: € 175.6 million)

Operating cash flow grows to € 39.4 million in 9M/2026 (9M/2025: € -1.4 million)

Non-cash measurement effects of € -44.1 million in Q3/2026 in connection with sale of Diatron Group

2026 guidance for continuing operations: stable to slightly higher sales volumes on a constant-currency basis and adjusted EBIT margin of 13.0% to 15.0%

Birkenfeld, November 12, 2026

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement 9M|2026.

KEY FIGURES 1

€ 000s 9M/2026 9M/2025 Change Q3/2026 Q3/2025 Change Sales 164,907 175,588 -6.1%

(cc: -5.0%) 52,371 56,998 -8.1%

(cc: -8.7%) Adj. EBITDA 25,304 24,235 +4.4% 9,614 8,165 +17.7% Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 15.3 13.8 +150 bps 18.4 14.3 +410 bps Adj. EBIT 13,657 12,824 +6.5% 5,927 4,337 +36.7% Adj. EBIT margin (%) 8.3 7.3 +100 bps 11.3 7.6 +370 bps Adj. consolidated net income 7,509 7,104 +5.7% 3,398 2,126 +59.8% Adj. earnings per share (€) 0.62 0.58 +6.9% 0.28 0.17 +64.7%

Adj. = adjusted / bps = basis points / cc = constant-currency

1 To facilitate comparison, figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses). In addition, negative non-cash measurement effects of € 44.1 million resulting from measures executed in advance of the sale of the Diatron Group (carve-out) were eliminated. The sales agreement was signed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The measures we are taking to boost our efficiency and profitability proved effective once again in the third quarter of 2026. In view of this, we managed to significantly increase our profitability in the third quarter even though our sales fell short of expectations. The strong development shown by our operating cash flow at the beginning of the year also continued, offering further confirmation of the effectiveness of the measures we have taken. Sales in the Service Parts division fell short of our expectations, which are based on statistical and historical parameters and account for utilization rates. Here, customers often take measures to optimize their logistics in connection with changing ownership structures. We expect this effect to be merely temporary. The exact timing of any recovery is nevertheless difficult to predict. In parallel, by recently signing the agreement to sell the Diatron Group we are further promoting STRATEC’s ongoing strategic development and focusing on our core business with highly complex analyzer systems for high-end markets. The transaction will open up additional market opportunities for the sold business under the management of its new owner and offers STRATEC potential for future collaboration. Moreover, we expect the transaction to sustainably boost our profitability. This is in particular consistent with our recently updated targets for our continuing operations in the 2026 financial year”, explains Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC SE.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

The consolidated sales of the STRATEC Group amounted to € 164.9 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared with € 175.6 million in the previous year’s period. This corresponds to a reduction of 5.0% on a constant-currency basis and of 6.1% in nominal terms. The subdued sales performance is due in particular to lower sales in the Service Parts and Consumables businesses. This was due to the prolongation into the third quarter of 2026 of measures taken by customers with amended ownership structures. These are clearly intended to enhance capital efficiency and achieve targeted optimizations in service costs and associated inventory holdings. Due to billing factors and a high basis for comparison, sales with Development and Services also decreased. By contrast, Systems sales showed a slight increase in the first nine months of 2026. This was due in particular to higher call-up volumes for immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics systems. Conversely, hematology system sales at the Diatron subsidiary showed a marked reduction.

Adjusted EBIT increased to € 13.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, up from € 12.8 million in the previous year’s period. Due in particular to a higher gross margin, the adjusted EBIT margin therefore rose year-on-year by 100 basis points to 8.3% (9M/2025: 7.3%). This improvement resulted above all from measures to cut personnel expenses, overall cost discipline, product mix effects, and currency translation effects.

Adjusted consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2026 stood at € 7.5 million, as against € 7.1 million in the previous year’s period. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to € 0.62 (9M/2025: € 0.58).

The positive performance shown by the cash flow from operating activities in the first half continued in the third quarter of 2026. Overall, well-focused working capital management and reductions in receivables after the strong year-end business in 2025 led the cash flow from operating activities to increase significantly from € -1.4 million in the previous year’s period to € 39.4 million in the first nine months 2026.

The key earnings figures for the first nine months of 2026 have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses). In addition, negative non-cash measurement effects of € 44.1 million resulting from measures executed in advance of the sale of the Diatron Group (carve-out) were eliminated. The sales agreement with a consortium of Indian investors was signed in the fourth quarter of 2026. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Quarterly Statement 9M|2026 also published today.

2026 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

On October 30, 2026, STRATEC announced that it had signed an agreement for the sale of the Diatron Group. The sales and earnings from the sold business, as well as the impairments arising in connection with the transactions and the deconsolidation effect expected for the fourth quarter of 2026 (expected between € 4.0 million and € 9.0 million), will be retrospectively allocated to discontinued operations for the 2026 financial year. The following guidance provided for the 2026 financial year therefore refers to continuing operations. Based on pro-forma sales (adjusted to exclude the sold business) of € 223.5 million for the 2025 financial year, STRATEC expects to report stable to slightly higher sales on a constant-currency basis in the 2026 financial year. Following separation of the sold business, STRATEC is forecasting an adjusted EBIT margin of between 13.0% and 15.0% for the 2026 financial year.

Based on updated planning, STRATEC expects its total investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets in continuing operations to correspond to 5.0% to 7.0% of sales in the 2026 financial year.

PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

In collaboration with its partners, STRATEC made scheduled advances with numerous projects once again in the third quarter of 2026. One major focus involved transferring newly developed systems to serial production. This also applies for the first time to the US location, which to date primarily specialized in consumables production. With these preparations to start the first serial production of systems, STRATEC is strengthening its US market presence and taking targeted steps to extend its local footprint beyond consumables to include instruments as well.

In addition, STRATEC platforms in the areas of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics have reached advanced stages of evaluation at several potential customers. The high volume of demand for solutions aimed at significantly extending the lifecycles of products already established in the market, a trend already apparent for several quarters now, continued in the third quarter of 2026. Key drivers of this development include current changes in the regulatory environment, such as increasingly strict cybersecurity requirements on the part of the FDA and amended environmental requirements for material conformity.

STRATEC expects these developments to promote consolidation within the sector in the longer term. Thanks to its comprehensive experience in lifecycle management, its regulatory expertise, and its broad-based portfolio of cybersecurity services, STRATEC is strongly positioned to actively accompany these market changes and seize the resultant opportunities.

DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL

Including personnel hired from employment agencies and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,352 employees as of September 30, 2026 (previous year: 1,420 employees), corresponding to a reduction of 4.8% compared with the previous year’s reporting date.

QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2026

The Quarterly Statement 9M|2026 of STRATEC SE has been published on the company’s website at www.stratec.com/financial_reports.

CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST

To mark the publication of the final results for the first nine months of 2026, STRATEC will hold a conference call in English at 3:00 p.m. (CET) today, Thursday, November 12, 2026.

You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration

The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20261112 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler, CFA | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

ir@stratec.com

www.stratec.com