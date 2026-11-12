STRATEC Aktie
WKN DE: STRA55 / ISIN: DE000STRA555
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12.11.2026 06:55:03
EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026
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EQS-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
STRATEC REPORTS FINAL RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2026
Birkenfeld, November 12, 2026
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement 9M|2026.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted / bps = basis points / cc = constant-currency
1 To facilitate comparison, figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses). In addition, negative non-cash measurement effects of € 44.1 million resulting from measures executed in advance of the sale of the Diatron Group (carve-out) were eliminated. The sales agreement was signed in the fourth quarter of 2026.
“The measures we are taking to boost our efficiency and profitability proved effective once again in the third quarter of 2026. In view of this, we managed to significantly increase our profitability in the third quarter even though our sales fell short of expectations. The strong development shown by our operating cash flow at the beginning of the year also continued, offering further confirmation of the effectiveness of the measures we have taken. Sales in the Service Parts division fell short of our expectations, which are based on statistical and historical parameters and account for utilization rates. Here, customers often take measures to optimize their logistics in connection with changing ownership structures. We expect this effect to be merely temporary. The exact timing of any recovery is nevertheless difficult to predict. In parallel, by recently signing the agreement to sell the Diatron Group we are further promoting STRATEC’s ongoing strategic development and focusing on our core business with highly complex analyzer systems for high-end markets. The transaction will open up additional market opportunities for the sold business under the management of its new owner and offers STRATEC potential for future collaboration. Moreover, we expect the transaction to sustainably boost our profitability. This is in particular consistent with our recently updated targets for our continuing operations in the 2026 financial year”, explains Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC SE.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Adjusted EBIT increased to € 13.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, up from € 12.8 million in the previous year’s period. Due in particular to a higher gross margin, the adjusted EBIT margin therefore rose year-on-year by 100 basis points to 8.3% (9M/2025: 7.3%). This improvement resulted above all from measures to cut personnel expenses, overall cost discipline, product mix effects, and currency translation effects.
Adjusted consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2026 stood at € 7.5 million, as against € 7.1 million in the previous year’s period. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to € 0.62 (9M/2025: € 0.58).
The positive performance shown by the cash flow from operating activities in the first half continued in the third quarter of 2026. Overall, well-focused working capital management and reductions in receivables after the strong year-end business in 2025 led the cash flow from operating activities to increase significantly from € -1.4 million in the previous year’s period to € 39.4 million in the first nine months 2026.
The key earnings figures for the first nine months of 2026 have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and reorganization expenses). In addition, negative non-cash measurement effects of € 44.1 million resulting from measures executed in advance of the sale of the Diatron Group (carve-out) were eliminated. The sales agreement with a consortium of Indian investors was signed in the fourth quarter of 2026. A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Quarterly Statement 9M|2026 also published today.
2026 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Based on updated planning, STRATEC expects its total investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets in continuing operations to correspond to 5.0% to 7.0% of sales in the 2026 financial year.
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
In addition, STRATEC platforms in the areas of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics have reached advanced stages of evaluation at several potential customers. The high volume of demand for solutions aimed at significantly extending the lifecycles of products already established in the market, a trend already apparent for several quarters now, continued in the third quarter of 2026. Key drivers of this development include current changes in the regulatory environment, such as increasingly strict cybersecurity requirements on the part of the FDA and amended environmental requirements for material conformity.
STRATEC expects these developments to promote consolidation within the sector in the longer term. Thanks to its comprehensive experience in lifecycle management, its regulatory expertise, and its broad-based portfolio of cybersecurity services, STRATEC is strongly positioned to actively accompany these market changes and seize the resultant opportunities.
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2026
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20261112 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
|EQS News ID:
|2433130
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433130 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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