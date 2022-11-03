|
03.11.2022 06:55:03
EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022
|
EQS-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
STRATEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022
Birkenfeld, November 3, 2022
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement 9M|2022.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted
1 To facilitate comparison, the figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization from acquisition-related purchase price allocations and a tax provision recognized for expected tax back payments (including interest payments). In the previous year, the figures were also adjusted to exclude an impairment recognized on a proprietary development project in the Diatron segment.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Adjusted EBIT amounted to 38.1 million in the first nine months of 2022, as against 48.7 million in the previous year. The adjusted EBIT margin stood at 18.3% (9M/2021: 21.6%). The margin thus fell 330 basis points short of the previous years level but was nevertheless at the upper end of the target corridor communicated for the full year (16.5% to 18.5%). The lower level of profitability compared with the previous year, which is consistent with expectations, was due among other aspects to negative benefits of scale, a normalization in the product mix, and higher input costs. These factors were countered by a high volume of earnings contributions from development services recognized in the third quarter of 2022.
Given the lower level of operating earnings, adjusted consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2022 also decreased, in this case from 40.6 million to 29.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share (basic) amount to 2.44 (9M/2021: 3.35).
To facilitate comparison, the key earnings figures for the first nine months of 2022 have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from acquisition-related purchase price allocations and a provision recognized for expected tax back payments (including interest payments) for the period from 2014 to 2021 (tax expenses: 2.4 million; interest expenses: 0.2 million). A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Quarterly Statement 9M/2022 also published today.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
For 2022, STRATEC still expects total investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets to correspond to 6.0% to 8.0% of sales (2021: 7.0%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Based on a well-stocked development pipeline, STRATEC expects numerous new product launches for new and existing partners in the coming months and years as well. The pipeline is also benefiting from dynamic developments in terms of reaching agreements for additional development cooperations. This is indicative of the trend observable within the industry towards instrumentation solutions being outsourced to specialist partners such as STRATEC.
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
QUARTERLY STATEMENT 9M|2022
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20221103 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
03.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1477763
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1477763 03.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRATEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
11:37
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck Aufhäuser IB belässt Stratec auf 'Buy' - Ziel 97 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: STRATEC BERICHTET ERGEBNISSE FÜR DIE ERSTEN NEUN MONATE 2022 (EQS Group)
|
03.11.22
|EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022 (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|STRATEC-Aktie gewinnt: Aktie macht Kurssprung nach Kaufempfehlung (dpa-AFX)
|
20.10.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck Aufhäuser IB hebt Stratec auf 'Buy' - Ziel bleibt 97 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
19.10.22
|STRATEC rechnet mit Minus bei den Erlösen - STRATEC-Aktie tiefer (dpa-AFX)
|
19.10.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Stratec auf 'Buy' - Ziel bleibt 96 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
19.10.22
|ROUNDUP: Stratec senkt Umsatzprognose - Aktie bricht ein (dpa-AFX)